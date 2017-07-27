 
News By Tag
* Hearing Aids
* Hearables
* Acoustics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827

Seltech and Knowles strengthen their collaboration in North America

 
 
Rick Zanardo, Christian Scherp, Giulio Di Capua , Ahsan Javed
Rick Zanardo, Christian Scherp, Giulio Di Capua , Ahsan Javed
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hearing Aids
* Hearables
* Acoustics

Industry:
* Electronics

Location:
* Raleigh - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

RALEIGH, N.C. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- SELTECH is pleased to announce that we have expanded our distribution partnership in North America with Knowles Corporation.

SELTECH, a global value-add distributor of acoustic components, is beginning a strategic role in the Knowles technical and sales support network in North America.  SELTECH will grow its presence in the electronics market in North America for devices that utilize products from the Knowles portfolio: balanced armature drivers, electret microphones, and boom microphones.  Based on more than five years of close cooperation with the Knowles team in Itasca, IL and around the world, SELTECH is poised to continue the success that Knowles has developed in key market segments.

Knowles' balanced armature drivers provide unrivaled sound quality in music earphones, in-ear communications headsets for military and civilian applications, and hearing health devices. Knowles' electret and boom microphones set the performance standard in demanding applications such as first responder and military communications, light-weight microphones for entertainers and public speakers, and hearing health devices.

Giulio Di Capua, General Manager of SELTECH, commented, "We are excited by the expansion of our collaboration with Knowles in North America as we will be able to use our acoustic expertise, deep market and product knowledge on this component family throughout the territory."

Rick Zanardo, Director of Sales at Knowles– Central said, "SELTECH is a trusted and capable distribution partner with whom we have had many years of success, especially in Europe.   We are looking forward to expanding our relationship with SELTECH in North America to elevate commercial and technical support, customer service and order fulfillment.  I am highly confident our customers will benefit from our expanded distribution partnership with SELTECH."

About SELTECH:

With nearly 30 years of experience in acoustics, SELTECH is a specialized international distributor with a wide portfolio of acoustic products. With offices in France, China and the United States, SELTECH provides best-in-class acoustic support from design to production, helping its customers reduce time to market and overall costs. For more information, visit www.seltech-international.com

About Knowles:

Knowles Corporation is a market leader and global supplier of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphones and strong capabilities in audio processing technologies to optimize audio systems and improve the user experience in smartphones, tablets, and wearables. Knowles is also the leader in acoustics components used in hearing aids and has a strong position in high-end oscillators (timing devices) and capacitors. Knowles' focus on the customer, combined with unique technology, proprietary manufacturing techniques, rigorous testing and global scale, enables it to deliver innovative solutions that optimize the user experience. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Knowles has employees in 12 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.knowles.com

All trademarks and trade names mentioned in this article are the property of their respective holders.

Contact
Davin Moorman
919-481-6896
davin.moorman@seltech-international.com
End
Source:
Email:***@seltech-international.com Email Verified
Tags:Hearing Aids, Hearables, Acoustics
Industry:Electronics
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Seltech News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share