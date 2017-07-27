News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Seltech and Knowles strengthen their collaboration in North America
SELTECH, a global value-add distributor of acoustic components, is beginning a strategic role in the Knowles technical and sales support network in North America. SELTECH will grow its presence in the electronics market in North America for devices that utilize products from the Knowles portfolio: balanced armature drivers, electret microphones, and boom microphones. Based on more than five years of close cooperation with the Knowles team in Itasca, IL and around the world, SELTECH is poised to continue the success that Knowles has developed in key market segments.
Knowles' balanced armature drivers provide unrivaled sound quality in music earphones, in-ear communications headsets for military and civilian applications, and hearing health devices. Knowles' electret and boom microphones set the performance standard in demanding applications such as first responder and military communications, light-weight microphones for entertainers and public speakers, and hearing health devices.
Giulio Di Capua, General Manager of SELTECH, commented, "We are excited by the expansion of our collaboration with Knowles in North America as we will be able to use our acoustic expertise, deep market and product knowledge on this component family throughout the territory."
Rick Zanardo, Director of Sales at Knowles– Central said, "SELTECH is a trusted and capable distribution partner with whom we have had many years of success, especially in Europe. We are looking forward to expanding our relationship with SELTECH in North America to elevate commercial and technical support, customer service and order fulfillment. I am highly confident our customers will benefit from our expanded distribution partnership with SELTECH."
About SELTECH:
With nearly 30 years of experience in acoustics, SELTECH is a specialized international distributor with a wide portfolio of acoustic products. With offices in France, China and the United States, SELTECH provides best-in-class acoustic support from design to production, helping its customers reduce time to market and overall costs. For more information, visit www.seltech-
About Knowles:
Knowles Corporation is a market leader and global supplier of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets. Knowles uses its leading position in MEMS (micro-electro-
All trademarks and trade names mentioned in this article are the property of their respective holders.
Contact
Davin Moorman
919-481-6896
davin.moorman@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse