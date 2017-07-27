News By Tag
Seltech announced as European Supplier of ON Semiconductor Hearing Aid Solutions
For several years, SELTECH has been offering value-added services including application support, customization and large stock availability of Knowles balanced armature receivers and microphones for medical and hearing aids devices. SELTECH is now extending its portfolio to include ON Semiconductor audiology DSP systems for hearing aids in close cooperation with the ON Semiconductor.
Nanjing SELTECH China Trading Co., Ltd., the Chinese branch of SELTECH is already an authorized Value Added Reseller of ON Semiconductor audiology DSP systems for China.
ON Semiconductor is a pioneer in the development of miniaturized packaging solutions for the medical microelectronics industry. The company offers an array of technologies for medical applications where size, performance, and system integration are critical. ON Semiconductor has proven leadership in this field, addressing the highly space-constrained requirements of Hearing Aid manufacturers for over four decades. Their DSP system range enables manufacturers to build hearing aids with high precision sound.
Giulio Di Capua, General Manager of SELTECH, commented, "We are proud to be a part of this new distribution collaboration. The ON Semiconductor DSP solutions for audio applications are a very large addition to our product portfolio and perfectly complement our business goals. Our customers will benefit from this wide range of products by having a one-stop-shop for all their acoustical needs."
Robert Tong, Vice President Medical and Wireless Products for ON Semiconductor said, "With SELTECH's experience serving the hearing health industry, we look forward to having them provide European manufacturers with the expert-level services and support they need to develop high-performance hearing aids based on our DSP systems"
About SELTECH:
Having nearly 30 years of experience in acoustics, SELTECH is a specialized international distributor with a wide portfolio of acoustic products. With offices in France, China and the United States, SELTECH provides best-in-class acoustic support from design to production, helping its customers reduce time to market and overall costs. For more information, visit www.seltech-
About ON Semiconductor:
ON Semiconductor is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-
