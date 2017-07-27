News By Tag
Algorics' CEO Nithiya Ananthakrishnan named in PharmaVOICE 100 2017
PharmaVOICE 100: 100 most inspiring people in the life sciences industry
Nithiya was selected in specific recognition of his entrepreneurial spirit, belief in positive change, respect for innovation and his investment in people and technologies.
"We are delighted that Nithiya has been recognised in this year's PharmaVOICE 100", commented Rob Nichols, Chief Commercial Officer, Algorics. "We are particularly proud that PharmaVOICE have recognised Nithiya for his mentoring, for which he is admired widely within the Algorics team, and his passion for change both at work and in his personal life as chair of the SMILE Welfare Foundation."
The annual PharmaVOICE 100 list honours a select group of the most inspirational, motivational, and transformative individuals throughout the life sciences industry. These individuals illustrate what it means to think bigger, do more, and lead with passion to address industry challenges and trends. To read the 2017 PharmaVOICE profiles, visit http://www.pharmavoice.com/
Nithiya will join fellow honourees at the PharmaVoice 100 Celebration in New York City, taking place on 14th September at the Apella Event Space, Riverpark at The Alexandria Center for Life Science.
About
Algorics brings together a team of highly experienced software and life sciences professionals, united behind a single goal: to provide innovative risk based monitoring and clinical analytics solutions and software to the global life sciences industry with consistent and reliable quality.
For more information about Algorics and Acuity visit: www.algorics.com or stay updated by following us on social media:
Contact
Rob Nichols
***@algorics.com
