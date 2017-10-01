News By Tag
Algorics Announces Appointment of New Advisory Board Member
Dr. Burgess brings more than 40 years' experience in the Pharmaceutical industry, starting with more than a decade in basic research followed by a move into clinical development. His time in clinical drug development encompassed Biometrics, Data Management, IT, major re-engineering projects, EDC design/implementation and establishing Business Process Optimizations (BPOs). He has extensive experience of working in India and the Far East (especially China and Japan). Most recently he has spent significant time educating sponsors on risk based approaches to quality management and monitoring, and has been instrumental in formulating the technology strategy for RBM adoption for multiple global clients.
Malcolm said of his appointment "I am very pleased to be becoming a member of the Algorics Advisory Board. During my time at ICON I was able to help and guide many early adopters of RBM. I'm convinced that RBM will become the standard approach to monitoring clinical trials, just as EDC has for clinical trial data collection and processing. The opportunity to continue working in this space with a premier company such as Algorics is extremely exciting for me."
Algorics' Founder and CEO Nithiya Ananthakrishnan wcj commented, "We are very pleased to have Dr. Burgess join our advisory board which is composed of life science and technology strategy specialists. His vast experience and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to develop and mature as an organization."
About Algorics
Algorics brings together a team of highly experienced software and life sciences professionals, united behind a single goal: to provide innovative risk based monitoring and clinical analytics solutions and software to the global life sciences industry with consistent and reliable quality.
