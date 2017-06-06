News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Algorics & ADAMAS announce strategic partnership & release of ADAMAS Benchmarking powered by Acuity
Algorics provider of innovative clinical analytics solutions to the life sciences industry and ADAMAS Quality Assurance Consultants announce partnership driving next generation auditing best practice.
In announcing the partnership, Algorics Chief Commercial Officer Rob Nichols said "There is an increasing requirement of the bio-pharma industry to better understand, and extract value from, the huge volume and variety of increasingly complex data being collected during business as normal. We are delighted that ADAMAS is now able to provide a comprehensive view of data collected from audits allowing their clients to benchmark the quality of their studies against anonymized competitors, thus allowing them to improve the strategic focus of their QA activities".
Dr Patricia Fitzgerald, ADAMAS Chief Executive Officer stated "Provision of the audit metrics and benchmarking data to our clients, is just one example of the ADAMAS ethos for informing our clients decisions, allowing them to achieve the best outcomes when considering their clinical quality assurance strategy."
Algorics and ADAMAS will be demonstrating how Acuity is helping drive next generation auditing at the DIA 2017 Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL from June 18-22 where you can join them at booth 1352.
About
Algorics brings together a team of highly experienced software and life sciences professionals, united behind a single goal: to provide innovative risk based monitoring and clinical analytics solutions and software to the global life sciences industry with consistent and reliable quality.
For more information about Algorics and Acuity visit: www.algorics.com or stay updated by following us on social media.
ADAMAS was established in 1997 to provide independent quality assurance, quality management and training to the healthcare industry. ADAMAS is one of the largest QA consultancy organisations in the world and is well respected within the healthcare industry. We understand our clients' needs and strive to provide cost-effective services of the highest value. With a diverse set of QA capabilities, ADAMAS is capable of managing both small and large complex QA projects.
For more information about ADAMAS visit: http://www.adamasconsulting.com or stay updated by following us on social media.
Contact
Algorics - Rob Nichols
ADAMAS - Ian Montague
***@algorics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse