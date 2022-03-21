News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Algorics announces latest version of Acuity analytics platform
Latest version enhances the industry's first end-to-end platform for risk based monitoring and features enhanced site monitoring support, full tracking of insights into actions, and Japanese localization.
Key features of the new release include:
Decision Factory – Site monitoring recommendation module
• The recent addendum to ICH E6 R2 recommends that the "Detection of deviations from the predefined quality tolerance limits should trigger an evaluation to determine if action is needed" Decision Factory provides statistical algorithm based ranking of the site risk based on how the site performs across study specific KRI thresholds. The sponsor also has control to change thresholds and KRIs during the study; all tracked in our audit trail.
Action Center – End-to-end workflow within Acuity to track insights into actions
• Teams can take advantage of the Action Center module to record findings captured while reviewing analytics in Acuity, assign to a team member with a priority level, and track the conversation history until the item is resolved. The traceability of insights to actions supplements the recent ICH E6 R2 need for reporting the outcomes of centralized monitoring.
Localization & Japanese support
• The Acuity analytics platform is now available with a Japanese language interface enabling Japanese users to monitor the data, and see visualizations in Kanji, as well as running all administrative functions in their chosen language. Global companies can bring together both Japanese and English language data in one environment.
Nithiya Ananthakrishnan, CEO of Algorics commented, "Our customers and partners feedback has directly driven the development of the latest version of Acuity. We understand that clinical data analytics is not just dashboard reporting but the need for end-to-end workflow that transforms insights to decisions and actions. This eliminates the risk of losing track of actions that should be taken post data analysis."
Rob Nichols, CCO of Algorics added "The Japanese localization enables us to support our customers and industry partners with a presence in Japan. We look forward to building an increased presence in the region and demonstrating the new and enhanced features."
Meet us in March 2017 and find out more about the Acuity analytics platform:
21-22 March
Outsourcing in Clinical Trials South East 2017 - Cary, NC, USA
Clinical Data Integration & Management - Princeton, NJ, USA
23-24 March
OmniComm Innovation Forum Europe 2017 - Barcelona, Spain
26-31 March
SQA Annual Meeting - National Harbor, ND, USA
29-31 March
DIA Euromeeting - Glasgow, UK
About
Algoricsbrings together a team of highly experienced software and life sciences professionals, united behind a single goal: to provide innovative clinical analytics solutions and software to the global life sciences industry with consistent and reliable quality. Algorics has a truly international presence, with offices in Doylestown, PA, Houston, TX (USA), London (UK) and Bangalore (India). Learn more by visiting http://www.algorics.com or stay updated by following us on social media:
http://twitter.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/
Contact
Rob Nichols
***@algorics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse