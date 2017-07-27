News By Tag
Versasec Unveils Latest Version of vSEC:CMS S-Series
With Version 4.9, Smart Card Management Leader Extends its Remote Security Device Management, Improves User Interface and Increases its Lead in Supporting the Most Smart Cards in the Market
This updated version of the company's flagship product includes a variety of user experience and performance improvements around remote security device management (RSDM), interface improvements and enhanced security features. vSEC:CMS 4.9 also supports the SafeTrust-PIV smart card and extends its lead in supporting the greatest number of smart cards in the industry.
Other significant improvements in vSEC:CMS S-Series Version 4.9 include the following:
* RSDM device synchronization makes it easier to synchronize repository information in vSEC:CMS when there are changes detected on the device, including manually destroying a virtual smart card, or changing the computer name.
* A FORCE UP broadcast mode on RSDM clients optimizes bandwidth usage.
* Improved Help and showing the number of pending tasks in the main menu bar.
* Support for challenge/response when performing offline PUC based unblock on PIV-enabled devices.
* Support for SCP03 and Global Platform key change, strengthening the security of Java Card management and offering support for smart card printer HID-Fargo SDK version 2.1 to enable improved batch processes.
* Support for the SafeTrust-PIV on Placard.
* UniCERT RA credentials can now be HSM-based, for increased security.
* The Data Export functionality is now also available at smart card issuance, enabling functions such as printing PIN mailers.
* An optional external permission check, dependent upon Microsoft AD group membership, enables more granular access control.
* New SQL schema for all vSEC:CMS related database tables, enables better scalability and larger data sets, and new server-side SOAP API to better integrate vSEC:CMS into helpdesk application workflows, including PIN Unblock.
"We continue to improve our remote management capabilities and user interfaces to streamline identity and access management operations for our customers," said Joakim Thorén, Versasec CEO. "With vSEC:CMS 4.9, we've added support for a number of devices, providing customers with increased flexibility to choose the best smart card and devices for their organizations."
Users can download an evaluation copy of vSEC:CMS S-Series Version 4.9 now by visiting the Versasec web site at https://versasec.com.
About Versasec
Versasec is a leading IT solutions provider in the identity and access management space with focus on easy deployment of smart cards with innovative smart card management systems. Our customers are organizations that demand high security and ease of use. Our state of the art solutions enable our customers to securely authenticate, issue and manage user credentials, such as smart cards, more cost efficiently than other solutions on the market.
Our mission is to provide solutions that are affordable and easy to integrate, thus allowing organizations of all sizes to implement high levels of security. We also offer first class support, maintenance, and training. Our customers include: HSBC, Tieto, Raiffeisenbank, Hornbach, Daimler, Alstom, European Commission, Qualcomm, eBay, Saudi Aramco, IMF, L'Oreal and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Versasec has offices in Sweden, New York, Redwood City, Dubai, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
Our products and services can be bought and delivered worldwide by use of an extensive reseller network and through the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com
