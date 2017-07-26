News By Tag
KarmaGO is GOing Dark - Karma announces a new hotspot product focused on security
Karma Mobility, a provider of reliable mobile WiFi data services delivered through our best-in-class LTE/3G/2G hotspot platform, today announces a new hotspot product focused on the growing security needs of our customers.
The Karma response? Karma Black.
Karma Black, a specialized version of our popular KarmaGO hotspot, will provide state-of-the-
Karma has been working behind the scenes for months on our new Black product. Platform upgrades including new partner services and application will be announced soon outlining the full breadth of the offering. A hardware upgrade program will also be announced allowing existing KarmaGo customers to take advantage of the new power of Black. As always, Karma offers "no contract" and aggressive data rates keeping your surfing costs as low as possible. Karma's Drift and Pulse services allow users to buy data at the levels that fit their life styles.
"Karma is committed to protecting the privacy of our customers, even in the face of these regulatory challenges. Getting or staying "off the grid", in terms of surfing the public internet, is more and more important to people who believe that being online should not mean giving up their right to lawful private activity." Said Todd Wallace, CEO of Karma Mobility. "Karma Black has been engineered to create anonymity for users surfing on devices connected through our market proven mobile hotspot. Whether at home, in a care, in a dorm or in the park, Karma Black will protect you from prying eyes and hungry advertisers."
Availability of the Karma Black hotspot is scheduled for September 2017. Additional announcements on partnerships and distribution will be released this month.
About Karma:
Karma Mobility began in 2012 with one simple idea: everyone should be able to get online, everywhere they go. Karma introduced the first peer-to-peer WiFi device that allows users to pay-as-they-
Media Contact
Karma Mobility
Todd Wallace
469-845-8031
***@yourkarma.com
