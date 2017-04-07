News By Tag
Karma Mobility and YipTV Announce Strategic Market Delivery
Karma Mobility and YipTV announce plans to begin cross-certification of the 'Karma Go' WiFi smart hotspot and YipTV media content for strategic market delivery.
"The traditional cable box is being replaced today all over the world," says YipTV CEO Michael Tribolet. "Wired cable services put a primary emphasis on where you are … not what you want. Inflexible location, monopoly-driven content and expensive data packages have pushed our targeted consumers to smarter streaming devices on better data plans. Karma Mobility is a company providing content transport products that are perfect for this changing market. The 'Karma Go' smart mobile hotspot is perfect for YipTV content sharing on the go. It is high-speed, multi-antenna and fits easily in your pocket. Karma Mobility data plans are flexible and can be managed easily online. As your needs change, change your plan… it's that simple."
Karma Mobility and YipTV are working together to redefine how mobile and in-home content and data are provided. Through joint testing, strategic sales and cross promotion, YipTV and Karma Mobility have created a strong story for today's data and content consumers.
About Karma Mobility
Karma Mobility is a privately held company with headquarters in Irving, Texas that provides WiFi hotspot data services through their own hardware devices. Karma Mobility began in 2012 with one simple idea: everyone should be able to get online, everywhere they go. Karma introduced the first peer-to-peer WiFi device that allows users to pay-as-they-
To learn more visit http://www.yourkarma.com
About YipTV
YipTV, Inc., is a privately held company with offices in West Palm Beach, Fla., and New Brunswick, N.J., that provides low-cost, live television channels, including domestic and international network content. Founded in 2012, YipTV is an Over the Top (OTT) mobile cable operator that distributes over 100 channels and programs in multiple languages, letting subscribers watch YipTV on televisions, tablets, computers, smartphones and other Internet-enabled devices. YipTV sends video content via the public internet to broadband users, bypassing legacy cable systems and head end technology, and then passes that savings directly to the consumer.
To learn more visit http://www.yiptv.com
Media Contacts:
Karma Mobility
Todd Wallace
Phone: 682-551-3797
todd.wallace(
YipTV
Gary Tribolet
Phone: 602-505-4279
gary(at)yiptv.com
