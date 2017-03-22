Karma continues to work with the FCC and states to offer lifeline wireless broadband services

IRVING, Texas
- March 28, 2017
- PRLog
-- Karma was founded in 2012 to create a world where internet access is as common as electricity. With Karma, you will have reliable WiFi on all your devices, delivered through a completely seamless experience, anywhere you go. We believe everyone should have access to the internet which is why Karma Go is open to those around you. Anyone nearby can connect and get online, earning you rewards and bringing more internet to more places for more people. To serve the underserved Americans, Karma applied to become a Lifeline Broad Provider (LBP) designation so that it could provide eligible Lifeline subscribers with mobile broadband. Karma intends to offer them a Lifeline credit on their base service allowing free service for the first 500 megabytes. Karma's existing product "Drift" is currently in the market at $3 per month and $10 per Gigabyte with credits back for unused data. Drift requires no contracts, has no hidden fees and customers can cancel at any time.
Karma's CEO, Todd Wallace stated, "Karma is committed to working with the FCC and the states to serve the low income by providing affordable broadband." Considering the recent FCC decisions surrounding Lifleline, Karma will continue to pursue ETC classification allowing us to serve the low-income market.
Karma Mobility began in 2012 with one simple idea: everyone should be able to get online, everywhere they go. Karma introduced the first peer-to-peer WiFi device that allows users to pay-as-they-
go, with no contracts, and is made for sharing. Today Karma is the choice for people on the go who travel for work and leisure, or need an extra connection as a backup or for special circumstances. Karma continues to disrupt the WiFi with innovations like the best in market priced DRIFT pay as you go plan. Visit yourkarma.com for more information. Along with our plans, our mobile hotspot (Karma GO) is available for purchase at: https://yourkarma.com/wifi/pricing/