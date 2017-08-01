News By Tag
SeaQ Management's newest addition Adrion Butler drops his debut Single entitled "On Time"
Adrion Butler brings a New School twist to Praise and Worship Anthem "On Time God" by Dottie Peoples with his new single
As the newest addition to SeaQ Management, (the company that brought you Uncle Reece, Jor'Dan Armstrong, and FreeWill),) Adrion Butler brings a different feel to Urban Gospel and Hip Hop. His sound embodies the soul of Gospel, the energy of hip hop, and the spirit of the youth.
"Everyone can relate to a time when God showed up in the nick of time. It doesn't matter if you are black, white, rich, poor, guy, or girl…He's always on time! I hope this song unifies generations, races, and social classes. Gospel inspired trap music at its finest." – Adrion Butler
Pre-orders of "On Time" will be available on iTunes and all digital download sites starting today August 1st, 2017 via http://itunes.apple.com/
Follow Adrion Butler via social media at https://twitter.com/
For additional information, bookings, or for a DJ Pack and Radio reply for Wav, Mp3, Instrumental, and Acapella versions of the single, contact management: SeaQ Management, Tareo "Focus" Johnson, Phone: (954) 993-6849, Email: SeaQManagement@
