SeaQ Management's newest addition Adrion Butler drops his debut Single entitled "On Time"

Adrion Butler brings a New School twist to Praise and Worship Anthem "On Time God" by Dottie Peoples with his new single
 
 
DALLAS - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Artist Adrion Butler (Pronounced "A-dree-on"), pays homage to Dottie Peoples with his debut single "On time". Adrion Butler's Hip Hop influenced version of The Praise and Worship Anthem "On Time God" was produced by Jeshua "TedyP" Williams of The Good Guys. With his urban Gospel sound and witty lyrics, Adrion Butler takes listeners on a journey that both young people and grandma can enjoy!

As the newest addition to SeaQ Management, (the company that brought you Uncle Reece, Jor'Dan Armstrong, and FreeWill),) Adrion Butler brings a different feel to Urban Gospel and Hip Hop. His sound embodies the soul of Gospel, the energy of hip hop, and the spirit of the youth.

"Everyone can relate to a time when God showed up in the nick of time. It doesn't matter if you are black, white, rich, poor, guy, or girl…He's always on time!  I hope this song unifies generations, races, and social classes. Gospel inspired trap music at its finest." – Adrion Butler

Pre-orders of "On Time" will be available on iTunes and all digital download sites starting today August 1st, 2017 via http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1261531795?ls=1&app=i... . The single is officially released on August 4th, 2017.

Follow Adrion Butler via social media at https://twitter.com/imAdrion, https://www.instagram.com/imadrion or https://www.facebook.com/adrionb14/. Also, stream it on Soundcloud at https://soundcloud.com/seaq-management/on-time.

For additional information, bookings, or for a DJ Pack and Radio reply for Wav, Mp3, Instrumental, and Acapella versions of the single, contact management: SeaQ Management, Tareo "Focus" Johnson, Phone: (954) 993-6849, Email: SeaQManagement@gmail.com or visit online at www.SeaQmanagement.com.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QKdnpW1yoY&t=23s



AEOM PR
M.Moore
3234182366
***@aeompr.com
Source:SeaQ Management for Adrion Butler
Email:***@aeompr.com Email Verified
