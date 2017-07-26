News By Tag
Tremend opens a software development center in Brașov
The fastest growing technology company in Romania expands its team to a new location outside Bucharest
"The town of Brașov has several important advantages: talented specialists, a solid work ethic and the proximity to Bucharest. That will help us easily share core company values such as agility, continuous development and exposure to the latest technologies and development tools," said Ioan Cocan, Brașov-born, Tremend Managing Partner.
By the end of the year, Tremend plans to hire 10 software engineers in Brașov, with expertise in PHP, (Drupal and Magento), Java, JavaScript, C++, Android, front end, QA. The company's new development center has 250 sqm, is located in the Centrul Nou area, halfway between the Transylvania University and Tricolorului Square, and will become operational in early august.
Tremend's decision to expand to Brașov was encouraged by the growing volume and complexity of projects developed for Romanian and international clients.
About Tremend
With over 11 years of experience in software development, Tremend has successfully delivered over 300 projects to customers from 15 countries on three continents. The solutions developed by the company have over 60 million end-users and serve leading companies in industries such as banking, finance, telecom and automotive, as well as professional and medical services.
