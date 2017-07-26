 
Tremend opens a software development center in Brașov

The fastest growing technology company in Romania expands its team to a new location outside Bucharest
 
 
BUCURESTI, Romania - Aug. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Tremend Software Consulting opens a new development center in Brașov, after an over 40% staff increase at the Bucharest headquarters during the first half of 2017. The new engineering team in Brașov will contribute to designing and building solutions for global customers in areas such as telecom, banking, retail, media, automotive. Specialists at the new location will take part in developing complex projects such as mobile banking, eCommerce or marketplace platforms, solutions for home care and self-driving vehicles or in-car infotainment systems. Among the technologies that will be used are the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, blockchain, machine learning and microservices.

"The town of Brașov has several important advantages: talented specialists, a solid work ethic and the proximity to Bucharest. That will help us easily share core company values such as agility, continuous development and exposure to the latest technologies and development tools," said Ioan Cocan, Brașov-born, Tremend Managing Partner.

By the end of the year, Tremend plans to hire 10 software engineers in Brașov, with expertise in PHP, (Drupal and Magento), Java, JavaScript, C++, Android, front end, QA. The company's new development center has 250 sqm, is located in the Centrul Nou area, halfway between the Transylvania University and Tricolorului  Square, and will become operational in early august.

Tremend's decision to expand to Brașov was encouraged by the growing volume and complexity of projects developed for Romanian and international clients.

In early 2017 Tremend was listed in the Financial Times 1000 and Inc. 5000 (http://www.inc.com/profile/tremend-software-consulting) rankings of fastest growing European companies.

Last year the company joined the most dynamic tech suppliers in the region within the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe (https://www2.deloitte.com/ro/en/pages/about-deloitte/arti...) ranking, after a 399% growth between 2012 and 2016. Tremend ranked 37th in the Fast 50 category, the highest position held by a Romanian company.

About Tremend

With over 11 years of experience in software development, Tremend has successfully delivered over 300 projects to customers from 15 countries on three continents. The solutions developed by the company have over 60 million end-users and serve leading companies in industries such as banking, finance, telecom and automotive, as well as professional and medical services.

