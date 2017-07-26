News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
L.A. Wolves FC Gets Two Late Goals To Capture 2017 UPSL Spring Championship Final
Wolves FC's Edwin Rivas Scores Both As Club Claims Third Trophy This Summer
Edwin Rivas scored two late goals as L.A. Wolves FC (20-1-0 overall) came from behind to defeat California Victory, 2-1, in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) Spring Playoff Championship Final on Sunday night SilverLakes Sports Complex.
L.A. Wolves FC President Yan Skwara said, "We did it! Winning championships has been a goal of the club since it was founded back in 2014, so it feels really good to stand with this team, and these players, and these coaches, and these sponsors and celebrate this UPSL title. The United Premier Soccer League is growing so fast with many great teams and in so many directions that this trophy represents the start of a new era for the league, and for L.A. Wolves FC. Now we have one more tournament left to win this weekend at the National Amateur Open Cup."
California Victory FC took a 1-0 lead on a 9th-minute goal from Jesus Zamudio, and L.A. Wolves FC did not equalize until a goal from Rivas in the 80th minute. Two minutes later Rivas tucked in a loose ball off a deflection for a 2-1 lead.
In advance of the Final, L.A. Wolves FC defeated Colorado Rush, 6-0, in a UPSL Spring Playoff Championship quarterfinal round game, and followed with a 3-0 with over Strikers FC South Coast in a semifinal round game on Saturday, July 29.
The club, the UPSL 2017 Spring Season Supporter's Shield winners, has just two losses across all competitiions this year.
L.A. Wolves FC, already CalSouth Adult State Cup and USASA Region IV champions, starts play at the USASA National Amateur Cup against Yonkers, N.Y.'s Lansdowne Bhoys at Heartland Value Fund Stadium (700 W. Lexington Blvd., Glendale, WI, 53217) at 5:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 4.
L.A. Wolves FC
L.A. Wolves FC are an American Soccer club based in Los Angeles, California. We are named after the Los Angeles Wolves (https://en.wikipedia.org/
L.A. Wolves FC is a charter member for the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) and compete in the Pro Premier Division Western Conference. The club also manages a reserve squad and oversees L.A. Wolves FC Youth Soccer Program.
In addition, L.A. Wolves FC participates in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through its affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
info@lawolves.com
http://www.lawolves.com
Direct: (310) 415-5691
www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @lawolvesfc
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse