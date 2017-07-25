News By Tag
GEO Jobe GIS Consulting Welcomes Eric Goforth as Sr. Front-End Engineer
Eric comes to GEO Jobe with over a decade in web development experience across multiple companies and industries, including transportation, asset management, web-based analysis tools.
"We are excited and honored to have Eric joining the GEO Jobe team as a member of our development staff. His years of experience will bolster our already diverse roster of subject matter experts. " said David Hansen, VP GEO Jobe. Eric will be will be contributing to our existing team of developers and engineers to work on Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, Mapfolio, and many other GEO Jobe products that are coming very soon.
About GEO Jobe
Founded in 1999,GEO Jobe is a geospatial industry leader that currently has the top three most popular apps in the ArcGIS Marketplace including Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online. While many geospatial firms focus on a specific industry, GEO Jobe, as company, has a focus on industry independent solutions and offerings such as providing software development and data hosting expertise and services (most recently the addition of UAV and related aerial mapping services). GEO Jobe was an early adopter of the ArcGIS Online platform and always strives to extend and push the limits of what is possible using the platform. GEO Jobe has been an Esri business partner for many years and has received multiple awards from Esri including the 2015 Innovative Marketplace Provider and the 2013 Organization Use of ArcGIS Online award.
