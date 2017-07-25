News By Tag
* Nfl
* Ncaa
* Willie Roaf
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hall of Famers' Frame Your Game to Introduce NFL and NCAA Custom Collections During HOF Weekend
The first official game of the NFL pre-season will set the scene for the company's launch, introducing the production of quality branded NFL and NCAA license plates and custom photo frames for fans, sports teams, businesses, causes and more!
Frame Your Game is focused on creating superior products to help sports fans, cause supporters, businesses and any group nationwide with a following, by allowing them to showcase their pride in an exciting, unique way. "This is a monumental accomplishment for us to launch our product during the Hall of Fame ceremonies weekend" says Company Owner and Founder, Willie Roaf, a Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer and 11 time Pro Bowler.
Frame Your Game is not short of star power on and off the field. Other than Roaf, other owners of the company include Hall of Famers Earl Campbell, Tim Brown and Dermontti Dawson, along with Heisman Trophy Winner Mark Ingram Jr. "We needed to have a Hall of Fame team to launch what we believe is a Hall of Fame Product", said Roaf.
"The team at Frame Your Game is dedicated to bringing fans a well-crafted product that re-invents the idea of a traditional bumper sticker or everyday license plate frame," said Neil Mason, CEO and Founder of Frame Your Game. "Our products provide a simple yet creative outlet for people to show support for their favorite team, not just on game day, but everyday." Frame Your Game also wanted to create a new piece of memorabilia for the "fan cave". "We are the first and only company that has combined an authentic football helmet and metal photograph. This is a game changer in the collectibles world."
Currently, Frame Your Game has more than 70 NCAA collegiate licenses for universities and colleges across the country Including schools such as USC, LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Auburn, Nebraska, Washington, Clemson and many more pending. Each of Frame Your Game's products are hand finished in America with a high gloss automotive paint and a clear coat, giving the products the authentic feel and touch of a real helmet. In addition to sports teams, consumers can show support for their business or non-profit, by creating a frame customized with a specific logo and colors.
Roaf also adds "As a former collegiate and professional level football player, seeing fans show their pride outside of game day through gear and memorabilia was always a thrill and an extra source of motivation to succeed. We started Frame Your Game, because we truly believe the team is creating the next generation in custom sports products for millions of dedicated sports fans."
"I could not be more excited to officially introduce Frame Your Game and bring to consumers expertly crafted, American-made pride and spirit gear," continued Mason. "Our custom license plate frames are designed with the modern fan in mind, whether fans use them on a car, as a fun way to show their pride on game day, or in their home, our products mold to all lifestyles."
Following the successful launch during the Hall of Fame weekend ceremonies, Frame Your Game will begin shipping the FYG caps and FYG Helmets immediately in August 2017.
About Frame Your Game
Founded and Owned by Neil Mason, Frame Your Game is also owned by Hall of Famers Willie Roaf, Earl Campbell, Tim Brown and Dermontti Dawson, along with Heisman Trophy Winner Mark Ingram Jr. and aims to flood the market with high quality, hand painted and had finished products made in America. Designed for modern sports fans and supporters of organizations nationwide, Frame Your Game's custom license plate frames are the ultimate accessory for your car, lifestyle or home.
Connect with Frame Your Game on Facebook and Instagram: @FrameYourGame
To find out more about Frame Your Game visit: http://frameyourgame.com/
Media Contact:
TLR Publicity & PR
Toni Rousell, Publicist
toni@tlrpubnpr.com
504.444.5109 (tel:(504)%20444-
Contact
Toni L. Rousell
***@tlrpubnpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse