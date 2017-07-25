 
News By Tag
* Marketing Agency
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Preston
  Lancashire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625

Brothers Bring Former Printing Press Building Into The Digital Age

Award-winning web design and strategic digital agency sets up shop in a scrubbed-up location.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Marketing Agency

Industry:
Marketing

Location:
Preston - Lancashire - England

PRESTON, England - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Soap Media is delighted to announce the opening of its brand new headquarters, situated on Glover's Court, Preston. As a result of their continued success and bubbling expansion, the company can now stretch its legs in a state of the art three-story office building, formerly the Victorian Lambert Brothers' printing press.

The project that brought the building to its former glory was born out of the scheme to improve Winckley Square and the surrounding areas, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund. The design combines sleek, contemporary architecture with exposed original brickwork and timber roof trusses, and the authentic signage has been reinstalled in the first floor office as a nod to the impressive history of the building.

The company previously occupied The Watermark on Ribbleton Lane, but desired a more permanent space they could call home. The owners originally thought they'd settle in the bustling city of Manchester, but with the recent investment and regeneration of the space, decided to take the plunge in Preston city centre. The new location is a great benefit to staff with immediate access to the city's amenities and transport links.

Adam and Markerle are excited to own their own property within the up-and-coming Preston city centre area, and hope that the move will bring about an inspiring atmosphere for their employees and attract new, fresh talent.

Councillor John Swindells, Deputy Leader of Preston City Council said,

"It's very exciting to see a nineteenth century building originally built as a stables being revitalised and accommodating Soap Media, a company at the cutting edge of twenty first century Digital Marketing."

Managing Director Markerle Davis added,

"We sought a more central location, to put Soap even more in the centre of the action and improve access for our employees. We are always on the lookout for talented new staff with fresh ideas and creative attitudes to getting better results for our clients."

About Soap Media: Brothers Adam and Markerle set up Soap Media in 2005, utilising Adam's background in web design and development and Markerle's cutting-edge digital marketing prowess, to offer a one-stop shop for digital transformation. The award-winning agency boasts an impressive roster of clients, including The AA, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Moneysupermarket.com and Merlin Entertainment.

Please see images attached. For more information about https://www.soapmedia.co.uk/, please contact the office on 03333 447778 or email markerle@soapmedia.co.uk.

Contact
Ibrahim Kareem
***@soapmedia.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@soapmedia.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Marketing Agency
Industry:Marketing
Location:Preston - Lancashire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share