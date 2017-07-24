Drake & Scull appoints Mohammad Atatreh as its Board Member

Renowned UAE entrepreneur to bring in valuable business acumen as board member of various distinguished organizations

Image

End

-- UAE, July 30, 2017 - Drake & Scull International PJSC, a regional market leader in engineering and related services, has announced today the appointment of seasoned UAE entrepreneur Mohammad Atatreh as its Board Member during the Company's Board meeting. Atatreh replaces Khalaf Sultan Al Daheri who resigned from his seat on the Board.Atatreh was a Board Member of several leading UAE companies, including Tabarak Commercial Investment, where he played a strategic role in the management of the company's real estate development and construction portfolio. He is also part of the Board of Trustees of Al Falah University. His inclusion in the Board continues a series of key Board appointments aimed at ensuring business continuity and at achieving the Group's strategic objectives set forth in the business plan at the outset of the current fiscal year to reinforce stability and prepare the Group for a new phase of recovery and sustainable growth.Drake & Scull International PJSC (DSI) is a regional market leader delivering world-class quality projects via end-to-end solutions that provide integrated design, engineering and construction disciplines of General Contracting, Engineering (MEP), Rail & Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, and Water & Wastewater Treatment, through People, Innovation, and Passion.DSI's main business streams include engineering, construction, oil and gas, rail and infrastructure, and water and waste. The company operates across the GCC, Middle East, North Africa and India as well as manage projects in Europe.DSI has delivered more than 700 projects around the world in the last five decades catering to aviation, residential and mixed-use real estate, power plants, district cooling plants, hospitality, healthcare, renewable energy, data centres, petrochemical, rail, commercial, government, leisure, and infrastructure sectors.