Libman Education Announces ICD-10 Code Update Courses to Prepare Coders for October 1 Implementation
Courses written by nationally recognized ICD-10 Coding Expert Lynn Kuehn
"It's update time and the updates are huge!," said author, Lynn Kuehn. "Coders will see over 700 changes to the ICD-10-CM code set and over 6000 changes to the ICD-10-PCS code set. Changes include additions, deletions and revisions to maintain and improve the accuracy of code assignment."
The ICD-10 changes for FY2018 (effective for discharges October 1, 2017 and after) represent a significant effort on the part of CMS to ensure both the ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS code sets truly represent diagnoses and procedures documented for discharges and patient encounters.
Kuehn continued, "While the ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS code sets are officially only two years old, their first two years of 'life' were spent in a four-year code set 'freeze' while we prepared for implementation. During the freeze, no major changes were allowed. The 2017 update was extensive but still contained only the most important updates necessary for code set use. For 2018, we'll see the remainder of the approved changes. "
Libman Education's ICD-10 Code Updates provides an efficient process to ensure coders are prepared for the October 1 changes. The courses are highly interactive and contain audio and video clips, along with activities and quizzes. The ICD-10-PCS Code Updates course is available now; the ICD-10-CM Code Updates course, slated to be available mid-August, is available for pre-publication purchase. To learn more about Libman Education's ICD-10 Code Updates, visit http://www.libmaneducation.com/
Libman Education Inc. is a leading provider of training for the healthcare workforce. Libman Education offers self-paced online courses designed and developed by leading industry experts in Health Information Management (HIM) and Medical Record Coding. Courseware is designed for individuals as well as health care providers and institutions, public and private workforce development training programs, and professional and volunteer associations interested in preparing their employees and members for the challenges facing the HIM workforce.
