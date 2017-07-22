News By Tag
On Alive with Clive, Karma Darwin Invigorates With Its Scintillating Sound!
With a Multitude of Diverse Rock, Indie and Reggae Influences Fused into the Captivating Sound in the 18 Songs on Its Self-Titled Debut Album, Dynamic Emerging Band, Karma Darwin, Is Set to Soar!
Though still a relatively young band from Brewster, New York, Karma Darwin has already notched a series of impressive accomplishments -- including being the winner of the Battle of the Bands at Garcia's at the Capitol in Portchester, New York, in 2015, and an appearance as the Headline Band on the Party Stage at the Pleasantville Music Festival in 2016.
The members of the band are:
1. Drew Stubbs-Stroud -- guitar and vocals;
2. Alex "A.P." Peterson -- guitar and vocals;
3. John "Nooge" Newton -- bass and backup vocals; and
4. Ryan Lowry -- drums.
In an article titled, Karma Darwin returns to rock Daryl's House, by John W. Barry in the Poughkeepsie Journal, Alex is quoted as saying:
"We just write whatever feels natural and comes naturally to us. We don't restrict ourselves -- and that allows us to play rock, indie, reggae and mix all these together to make our own sound."
The result is most definitely an appealing, heart-thumping, listening experience that leaves listeners invigorated!
The four members of the band recently appeared on Alive with Clive – The TV Show Where Today's Top Singer-Songwriters Thrive to perform eight of the 18 songs from their album, which took 2 1/2 years to complete from the time the band was formed in 2013.
In addition, at a time when the President of the United States has withdrawn the United States from participation in the Paris Climate Accord, through its name and its songs Karma Darwin is sending us subtle yet pertinent subliminal reminders that we need to wake up and take care of Mother Earth to stave off extinction.
For the links to Karma Darwin's two shows on Alive with Clive, go to http://alivewithclive.tv/
Alive with Clive has been in existence since 2004 and has been shining the spotlight on emerging and established singer-songwriters and bands since 2007. To date, over 300 singer-songwriters and bands have been featured on the show, and over 660 clips from the show on YouTube have been seen over 157,000 times.
For links to recent shows featuring other top singer-songwriters and bands, go to http://alivewithclive.tv/
