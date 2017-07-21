 
News By Tag
* Brett H. Sifrit
* Farr Law Firm
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Punta Gorda
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Sifrit Accepted Into ACTEC Educational Program

Farr Law Firm is proud to announce that attorney Brett H. Sifrit has been accepted into the 2017-18 ACTEC class for the Florida Fellows Institute.
 
 
Attorney Brett H. Sifrit
Attorney Brett H. Sifrit
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Brett H. Sifrit
Farr Law Firm

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Punta Gorda - Florida - US

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Florida Fellows of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) have announced the selection of its 2017-18 class for the Florida Fellows Institute. Brett H. Sifrit, an associate at the Farr Law Firm, was selected for this elite program designed to develop trusts and estates attorneys to become future leaders of the profession.

Sifrit received his Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, from Stetson University College of Law, his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the Florida State University, College of Business and a Master of Science in Taxation at the University of Central Florida. While attending law school, he was honored as a recipient of the Book Award in Federal Taxation of Estates, Trusts, and Gifts in the spring of 2012 given to the highest grade in the class. Sifrit has been with the firm since 2013 focusing on Wills, Trusts and Estates.

About Florida Fellows Institute
The Florida Fellows Institute was created by Florida Fellows of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) to develop our profession's future leaders through a series of in-depth educational presentations led by outstanding subject matter experts in each field. The three, two-day sessions in the Institute begin in October 2017 and end in April 2018. Recognizing the importance of the content of each session, participants to be recognized as Graduates of the Institute will successfully complete all six days of the program. Learn more by visiting www.floridafellowsinstitute.org.

About Farr Law Firm
For over 90 years the Farr Law Firm has served Southwest Florida and is the oldest and largest law firm in Charlotte County.  The firm tackles complex legal problems while staying rooted in the same small town principles you value. The multi-practice law firm addresses the needs and challenges that individuals and businesses confront including civil, commercial and complex litigation, personal injury and wrongful death, marital and family law, trusts and estates, corporate and business law, real estate and title insurance, elder law, guardianship and asset protection.  For more information, please visit www.farr.com.
End
Source:Farr Law Firm
Email:***@farr.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Farr, Farr, Emerich, Hackett, Carr & Holmes, P.A. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share