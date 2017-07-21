News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sifrit Accepted Into ACTEC Educational Program
Farr Law Firm is proud to announce that attorney Brett H. Sifrit has been accepted into the 2017-18 ACTEC class for the Florida Fellows Institute.
Sifrit received his Juris Doctor degree, cum laude, from Stetson University College of Law, his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the Florida State University, College of Business and a Master of Science in Taxation at the University of Central Florida. While attending law school, he was honored as a recipient of the Book Award in Federal Taxation of Estates, Trusts, and Gifts in the spring of 2012 given to the highest grade in the class. Sifrit has been with the firm since 2013 focusing on Wills, Trusts and Estates.
About Florida Fellows Institute
The Florida Fellows Institute was created by Florida Fellows of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) to develop our profession's future leaders through a series of in-depth educational presentations led by outstanding subject matter experts in each field. The three, two-day sessions in the Institute begin in October 2017 and end in April 2018. Recognizing the importance of the content of each session, participants to be recognized as Graduates of the Institute will successfully complete all six days of the program. Learn more by visiting www.floridafellowsinstitute.org.
About Farr Law Firm
For over 90 years the Farr Law Firm has served Southwest Florida and is the oldest and largest law firm in Charlotte County. The firm tackles complex legal problems while staying rooted in the same small town principles you value. The multi-practice law firm addresses the needs and challenges that individuals and businesses confront including civil, commercial and complex litigation, personal injury and wrongful death, marital and family law, trusts and estates, corporate and business law, real estate and title insurance, elder law, guardianship and asset protection. For more information, please visit www.farr.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse