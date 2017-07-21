News By Tag
Hire OMLogic For Digital Activation
OMLogic is one of the premium digital communications agency based in India.
We work/have worked with brands like Vestige, Jagran, Wave Group, HBO, Vivo, Oriflame for managing their digital presence. We also do a variety of activities with NGOs and CSRs for social media marketing and perception management initiatives (Delhi BRT, Maldives Coup, Women's safety and empowerment, etc.). We are partners with NASSCOM to help them with their social media and are also empanelled by the National e-governance Department, Government of India as well as Ministry of Power, to promote the Digital India Program.
Bringing Logic to Online Marketing – We started with this motto 10 years back and were very sure we will grow out of it at some point. It will no longer be sufficient to bring logic into online marketing. The world would move ahead. A decade later, the only thing we want to change in this motto is to say, "Bringing Logic to the Digital World".
While there are lots of digital marketing agencies in India, following USPs make us ace the digital/social media game.
1. Integrated creative, technology, digital savvy and brand marketing thinking
Unlike large mainline agencies that lack understanding of technology / digital platforms or boutique agencies that lack the appreciation of brand message, we are a rare combination – the right expertise for the right project.
2. The capability to help define the brand message and/or define the brand message manifestation by the medium or platform
We have the technology to convert this message or message manifestation into websites, microsites, mobile apps or other objects. These could be unique custom platforms for a unique brand or products that can be leveraged by everyone. We have the creative and content expertise to ensure this message is being reflected in the most suitable manner causing the best impact. We understand all digital platforms to target the most relevant audience and get the best visibility.
3. Not just sales
We are not in the business of sales, we infect businesses with our passion and expertise. We bring logic to the digital world. In an increasingly social media centric world where the user has become king, we want to equalize the conversation and power balance between brands and their consumers.
We believe that brand marketing has fundamentally changed in the last few years. Some key factors impacting the change are:
- Story telling: From a catch attention approach to telling a story over multiple touch points and multiple interlinked messages, marketing is no longer about the product.
- Need based to value based: Consumers no longer buy products based on need, they buy products based on value. Hence the focus is no longer on the product itself, rather it's on the entire periphery surrounding the product we lovingly call as 'brand experience'.
- Larger than life: People like brands that are larger than life and provides more. They feel good if the brand they are working with is socially more responsible or has other facets they could associate with.
At OMLogic, we believe the potential of digital media is to leverage these changing behaviours as advantages for your brand.
