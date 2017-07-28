OMLogic's Utility Tools That Impact Social ROI

OMLogic has some amazing social/digital tools that complement everything you do today on social media and provide great ROI.

Omlogic - Online Marketing Service Provider Delhi

Contact

OMLogic Consulting Pvt Ltd

011 64647380

***@omlogic.com OMLogic Consulting Pvt Ltd011 64647380

End

-- We have been in the business of helping brands leverage digital media by creating unique engagement avenues. While most of it is focused around leveraging platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Quora, etc and creating individual custom engagement games and applications, we have seen major missing links between what the brands could do to get best ROI from digital media. At OMLogic, we have some amazing social/digital tools that complement everything you do today on social media and provide great ROI.Here's what these tools are and how they can help any brand take their social and digital activation to the next level.We've questioned brands about the metrics they use to measure ROI on their TV advertisement. Oftentimes, we get answers like 'YouTube Comments, Views, Facebook Likes, Shares and Tweets'. But metrics like these give insights that tell us whether viewers 'Liked' or 'Disliked' the ad but what induced such a reaction remains under wraps.While we're innovating and progressing in our marketing strategies, why are we still too hung on traditional means of measuring ROI on TV Advertisement?TV advertising involves huge expenditure, thus there is an alarming need for marketers to understand what works and what doesn't work in the TVC. To know what exactly stimulated the viewer to 'Like' the video, we came up with MadOnAds.The internet generation is talking emojis and making the world go round with 'touches' on their smart devices, MadOnAds empowers the brands to leverage the trend. MadOnAds provides the capability for viewers to share emoticons on each frame with a touch and help advertisers identify their likes and dislikes. MadOnAds provides ROI on TV Advertisements one frame at a time.For all the video content you create, we help you get feedback, measure ROI and interact/engage using a patented technology platform. We capture what the TG feels on the video content frame-by-frame. This technology can be integrated on your website as a widget as well. Not just that, you can also experience and explore the world of MadOnAds seamlessly on the mobile. If your brand video/ advertisement is placed on MadOnAds, you'll exactly know the second at which the TG loved your ad or that one second where they hated it.To know more, visitIn the recent past, we've seen dramatic downfall in the organic reach of brand posts on social media, primarily Facebook. What do we do to ensure visibility or social chatter?Brands invest millions on advertisements, influencer marketing, celebrity endorsements and anything and everything possible to build and maintain a larger social share of voice for the brand. But what can they do to keep the social chatter high and majorly positive all the time?Well, we have an answer. Moving over 'sponsored posts' and 'promoted trends' which by the way are financially draining, we introduce Efluencr. An advocacy marketing tool that helps brands leverage the social voice of their existing employees, friends and family of the brand.Efluencr adds another dimension to the digital marketing pie of owned, paid and earned media and that is 'shared media'. It helps brands enhance and add to their online reputation which is powered by their in-house evangelists.According to eMarketer, 83% of brand advocates are more likely to share an information about a product than a typical web user. They are 50% more likely to influence a purchase. Also note, brand advocates are twice more likely to use social media services to expand their social network. Social media has an indisputable impact on the relationship that your brand creates with its advocates. Efluencr's in-built integration of social networking platforms can help your brand conduct widespread and channelized communications.To get more information about our utility tools, drop a mail toor Visit: