Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Strategic Associations of OMLogic, One of India's Premium Digital Communications Agencies

The agency is also associated with the Ministry of Power for their flagship initiative, Grameen Vidyutikaran to lighten up the lives of numerous villages in India.
 
 
NEW DELHI, India - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Some of the top brands (multinational brands, Indian brands, Government of India, start-ups and NGOs alike) have been relying upon OMLogic for their digital activation for almost a decade now! The agency which is one of the premium digital communications agencies of India is driven by their passion for digital media and the impact it can provide. The message could be for a societal change, a brand, a consumer, an NGO, a government or any other entity [you name it, the agency has done it].

While they have worked with brands like HBO, Vivo, Oriflame and Lufthansa in the past, their current strategic associations include some of the best and big names such as NASSCOM, TEDx Delhi, Ministry of Power, National e-Governance Division and Jagran.

From GIC (Global In-house Centres) Conclave to HR Summit to Nasscom India Leadership Forum, they are responsible for digital propagation of all the national events organised by NASSCOM, the apex body of the Indian IT sector. Be it communicating event themes via world-class websites or providing live social media coverage to all the events, they do it all to ensure increased visibility and share of voice for the brand.

TEDx Delhi, an independently organised TED event where innovators, ideators and idea mavens, create a shared future through the power of ideas is one of the major strategic associations of the agency. Being their digital media partner, OMLogic ensures that all the TEDx Delhi sessions take the internet by storm! Their CEO, Mr. Kapil Gupta has been a speaker at TEDx Delhi twice and has shared his ideas and thoughts on women empowerment and the role of digital in university and personal branding.

The agency is also associated with the Ministry of Power for their flagship initiative, Grameen Vidyutikaran to lighten up the lives of numerous villages in India. Their CEO, Mr. Kapil Gupta in numerous seminars has quoted this project highlighting the fact that social media should be leveraged to bring about a change in society and impact lives.

The agency is also empanelled with the National e-Governance Division, Government of India for their Digital India Program. They created DigiSevak, Digital India's Volunteer Management Program contributing towards the digitization of the nation.

They are also partners with Jagran, the most trusted media group of India. The group has given their digital mandate to OMLogic for handling the promotion of their CSR initiatives. These initiatives include Jagran Film Festival, Janhit Jagran, Bharat Raksha Parv, Jagran Sanskaarshala and Bhasha Campaign.

Talk strategic digital marketing and they render you a complete framework. From defining the target audience to setting up the right messaging and CTAs, the framework encompasses it all. Once the messaging is defined, the propagation begins. The digital execution service offers community development, social media participation, website and mobile app development, SEO, social search and paid campaigns.

Looking for social/digital media marketing services for your brand? Drop them a mail at info@omlogic.com or visit their website http://www.omlogic.com/

