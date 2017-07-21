Notion Press publishes 'Memoirs' by K A P Singh

Industry veteran K A P Singh's book 'Memoirs' provides interesting insights on the Indian Steel-Manufacturing Industry

-- Notion Press, India's fastest-growing self-publishing company has published a thoughtful book ', written by K A P Singh. The book decodes India's potential in the steel-manufacturing sector and its development over the decades. The book also captures the status of Indian steel from the perspective of the global steel industry.India is one of the fastest growing steel markets in the world. India boasts of its steel manufacturing capacity and quality both in public and private sector entities. In India, a number of young and dynamic entrepreneurs have invested in steel manufacturing in the last couple of decades along with the century old Tata Steel which has also grown along with the public sector units as the sector has immense growth opportunities.The history of modern steel manufacturing in India is as old as the establishment of Tata Steel in the beginning of the 20th century. But, the growth started only after independence with the establishment of the public sector units. The significant growth started towards the end of the 20th century with the economic liberalisation in India. As the industrial revolution began in India, the steel industry started witnessing growth because steel is an important constituent of all factories, construction, automotive industry and consumer durables. After meeting the demand within the country, Indian steel is also being exported to other countries in limited quantities. India is yet to emerge as an important global steel trade player.The author of the book, K A P Singh, was at a pivotal position in the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). Having joined as a Management Trainee, he rose to the position of Managing Director and the board member of SAIL. The book also describes the dilemma between the PSU (Public Sector Undertakings)and private companies regarding various aspects related to the industry. The industry veteran also explains why the government should not be in the business of steel.K A P Singh served the Indian public-sector steel industry in the 90s wherein he resigned as Director (commercial)of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) in 1999. Previously, he was the Executive Director (works) at the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) and Managing Director at Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) of SAIL.Mr. Singh joined the Ispat International of L N Mittal at Mexico, initially as an Executive Director, and then was the Managing Director there till 2002, after which Mr Mittal sent him to Nova Hut in the Czech Republic to turn around the newly-acquired Ispat Nova Hut. He was subsequently given additional concurrent responsibility of turning around Ispat Polska Stal at Poland as well. After accomplishing these tasks successfully, he was appointed as the Director General at Mittal Steel Galati as in-charge of all Romanian operations and business. Mr Singh retired and returned to India by 2007 after the formation of Arcelor Mittal in 2006.Post active engagement, Mr Singh has been leading a retired life at Bokaro. He has been a member of the panel of judges for the Prime Minister's trophy for excellence in integrated steel plants in India for a number of years.Published by Notion Press,is currently available on Amazon and other e-commerce sites. Grab a copy of the book at the earliest to know about one of the most important sectors of India – the steel manufacturing industry – through the eyes of an industry expert.