High-Impact Educational Practices Again Earn Woodbury National Recognition as College of Distinction

Trusted Resource Highlights Innovative Learning Opportunities at Top Schools

College of Distinction 2017-2018

--(http://www.woodbury.edu/)According to Colleges of Distinction, Woodbury has created a truly unique learning environment where students not only earn college credit and valuable life experience, but also participate in character-building interdisciplinary programs, capstone projects and internships."We are honored to name Woodbury University as a 2017-2018 College of Distinction for its continued commitment to student success," said Tyson Schritter, Chief Operating Officer for Colleges of Distinction. "Colleges of Distinction applauds Woodbury for pushing the envelope with its up-to-date curriculum, enriching the college experience with high-impact educational practices, and providing every student with an education that stretches far beyond what's typically required from an academic major."The annual process of selecting the nation's Colleges of Distinction requires that institutions adhere to the Four Distinctions—Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes. This process also includes a review of each institution's freshman experience, as well as its general education program, strategic plan, and alumni success, satisfaction measures and more."Colleges of Distinction is much more than an annual ranking of colleges and universities,"Schritter said. "Our goal is to select the best schools that are 100 percent focused on the student experience, and that produce the most well-rounded graduates -- individuals who are prepared for a global society and economy. Becoming a College of Distinction is proof that the institutions we select are fully invested in their students' success, beginning on day one, and continuing through the rest of their lives.""The attributes that define a College of Distinction lie at the heart of Woodbury's mission," said Dr. David Steele-Figueredo, Woodbury University President. "Student and community engagement, quality teaching and successful outcomes are the hallmarks of a Woodbury education, and we're delighted to have received this recognition for the second consecutive year. It's a tribute to our students, faculty and staff, all of whom help set our university apart."To view Woodbury's profile or to find more information about the innovative learning experiences it offers, visit CollegesofDistinction.com.Since 2000, the Colleges of Distinction website and guidebook have recognized and honored schools throughout the U.S. for excellence in undergraduate-focused higher education. The member schools in the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their focus on the undergraduate experience. The website and annual guidebooks provide dynamic college profiles, customized tools, and resources for students, parents, and high school counselors. For more information, and to learn how to become a College of Distinction, visit CollegesofDistinction.com.Founded in 1884, Woodbury University is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in Southern California. The university ranks 15th among the nation's "25 Colleges That Add the Most Value," according toand is a 2017-18 College of Distinction. Woodbury was a finalist for the General Community Service Award, a part of the 2015 President's Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll recognition program. With campuses in Burbank/Los Angeles and San Diego, the university offers bachelor's degrees from the School of Architecture, School of Business, School of Media, Culture & Design, and College of Liberal Arts, along with a Master of Business Administration, Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture. The San Diego campus offers Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Landscape Architecture degrees, as well as a Master of Science in Architecture, Real Estate Development. Visit woodbury.edu for more information.