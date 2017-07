Execs In The Know Announces the Formation of CX Partner Advisory Board

Leaders from seven trusted organizations that provide a product or service to customer care organizations form new CX Partner Advisory Board for 2017.

Execs In The Know 2017 CX Partner Advisory Board

-- Execs In The Know, advocates for the Customer Experience Executive and hosts of leading customer experience conference - Customer Response Summit, have announced the formation of a CX Partner Advisory Board. The 2017 Board includes seven member organizations committed to improving the customer service experience and advancing the care industry as a whole. The organizations represented include Interactions LLC, Teleperformance, Genesys, Gladly, COPC, Retailpivot Consulting LLC., and Modern Contact Consulting, Inc.The Execs In The Know CX Partner Advisory Board will provide industry knowledge, advice, guidance, and recommendations to the EITK community. The Board representatives will use their knowledge of innovations, developments, and customer behaviors to deliver thought leadership, educational content, and direction."We are lucky to have the opportunity to work with so many talented, reputable, and knowledgeable subject matter experts in our community," said Chad McDaniel, President of Execs In The Know. "The creation of our CX Partner Advisory Board brings together sevenindividuals excelling in the customer experience industry and delivering customer success for their brands and their customers. They are a vital piece of the Execs In The Know community and will strengthen it further through their involvement in our events, webinars, content pieces, philanthropic activities, and meetings.", VP Social Product, Interactions LLC, Executive Vice President, Teleperformance, Vice President, North America Marketing, Genesys, CEO & Co-Founder, Gladly, Vice President, COPC, President, Modern Contact Consulting, Inc., CEO, Retailpivot Consulting LLC.To learn more about the Execs In The Know CX Partner Advisory Board, visit http://www.execsintheknow.com/ about-us/advisory- board/ For over 15 years, Execs In The Know has built a reputation of excellence in the Customer Management Industry and a worldwide community of over 50,000 Customer Experience Professionals, dedicated to enhancing the customer service industry. Execs In The Know connects people to engaging industry content, thought leadership, current trends, peer-to-peer collaboration, networking, and industry employment opportunities. Their largest event, Customer Response Summit, takes place twice a year, uniting executives from many of today's leading brands, to create impactful connections and share actionable insights.Learn more at www.execsintheknow.com