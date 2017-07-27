News By Tag
Leaders to Connect at Customer Response Summit Chicago, to Create Next Level Customer Experiences
Industry Thought Leaders From Microsoft, Square, and Lyft to Keynote Execs In The Know - Customer Response Summit Chicago
Customer Response Summit is a gathering of customer experience leaders, across many verticals, focused on working together to improve the customer care industry, and create innovative experiences for their brands. Highlights of the CX leadership event include an exclusive tour of the legendary Wrigley Field and the inner workings of the fan experience at the Chicago Cubs. The newest version of the CXMB Series - 2017 Consumer Edition - will also be released (a joint effort between Execs In The Know and COPC Inc.).
"Our community lives and breathes the Customer First mindset," said Chad McDaniel, President and CEO of Execs In The Know. "If you are passionate about your customers and want to create the most meaningful experiences for them with your brand, than you'll feel right at home with us in Chicago. We emphasize a 'Leaders Learning From Leaders' approach, allowing our attendees to work together to share best practices, solve challenges, and create lasting connections."
Other leading corporate brands that will be speaking include The Home Depot, The Mine (a Lowes Company), Sears Holdings, GoDaddy, Samsung, 1-800-Flowers.com, IHG and more. To see the full list of speakers, download the official agenda http://www.execsintheknow.com/
To learn more or to register, visit the event website http://www.execsintheknow.com/
About Execs In The Know
For over 15 years, Execs In The Know has built a reputation of excellence in the Customer Management Industry and a worldwide community of over 50,000 Customer Experience Professionals, dedicated to enhancing the customer service industry. Execs In The Know connects people to engaging industry content, thought leadership, current trends, peer-to-peer collaboration, networking, and industry employment opportunities. Their largest event, Customer Response Summit, takes place twice a year, uniting executives from many of today's leading brands, to create impactful connections and share actionable insights.
Learn more at www.execsintheknow.com.
Contact
Execs In The Know, LLC
***@execsintheknow.com
