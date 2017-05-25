News By Tag
Execs In The Know Hires Errol Greene as Vice President
"Having been an Execs In The Know customer for several years, I'm a strong supporter of what the EITK team has built," said Greene. "I've seen their commitment to customer experience firsthand, as well as the positive impact they have made on the CX community. I'm extremely excited to now be a part of the EITK family."
"My primary goal will be to help customer experience professionals connect and discover innovative, cutting edge best practices to help them do their jobs more effectively."
Greene comes to EITK with three-and-a-
"I intend to apply my customer experience, writing and research background to help grow EITK and serve the Execs In The Know customer base," said Greene. "I plan to reach out to our customers to help better understand their needs, wants and challenges. My goal will be to use our communities' feedback to continue to grow and improve service offerings that can help our community effectively meet their own internal business goals. "
Greene can be contacted at errol@execsintheknow.com and at 404-805-3923.
About Execs In The Know
For over 15 years, Execs In The Know has built a reputation of excellence in the Customer Management Industry and a worldwide community of over 50,000 Customer Experience Professionals, dedicated to enhancing the customer service industry. Execs In The Know connects people to engaging industry content, thought leadership, current trends, peer-to-peer collaboration, networking, and industry employment opportunities. Their largest event, Customer Response Summit, takes place twice a year, uniting executives from many of today's leading brands, to create impactful connections and share actionable insights.
Learn more at www.execsintheknow.com.
Media Contact:
Alyssa Pitura
info@execsintheknow.com
Contact
Execs In The Know, LLC.
***@execsintheknow.com
End
