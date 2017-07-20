News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Brain Health: No Negative Thoughts
You have one negative thought and this is what happens. You have a second thought, and the third negative thought builds a story. And, this is always a bad story with an ending that causes frustration, depression, anger, and rage. You become a negative person. Additional traits of this character include complaining, criticizing, blaming others, and making excuses.
Dr. Epler offers a solution that will provide instant feeling of relief because you don't have to relive the long depressing story again. Over time, the story will disappear from your memory. You free your mind to be healthy, more creative, and to lead an enjoyable life. Read more at Epler Health.
Contact
Dr. Gary Epler
***@comcast.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse