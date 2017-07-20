Brain Health: No Negative Thoughts

Contact

-- Dr. Gary Epler tells you about a tip for a healthy brain. Everyone has had a major rejection or a series of rejections. You've submitted proposals, loan applications, college applications, or funding plans for a project or startup; and you've received two, five, ten, twenty or more rejections? The first few are ignored, but eventually you begin to have negative thoughts about these rejections. These negative thoughts go on and on day after day. You become irritable and depressed. You become angry. You don't want to be around people because you're so upset. All of this started from a single negative thought.You have one negative thought and this is what happens. You have a second thought, and the third negative thought builds a story. And, this is always a bad story with an ending that causes frustration, depression, anger, and rage. You become a negative person. Additional traits of this character include complaining, criticizing, blaming others, and making excuses.Dr. Epler offers a solution that will provide instant feeling of relief because you don't have to relive the long depressing story again. Over time, the story will disappear from your memory. You free your mind to be healthy, more creative, and to lead an enjoyable life. Read more at Epler Health.