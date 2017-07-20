 
News By Tag
* Ultrasound Reporting Software
* Hl7
* Emr
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

HCA and Digisonics Validate HL7 Interface for The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Digisonics improves report turnaround times at HCA facility The Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston with an HL7 interface to Meditech EMR.
 
HOUSTON - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Digisonics, a leading provider of image management and structured reporting solutions, has collaborated with HCA and The Woman's Hospital of Texas to validate and implement an HL7 interface to their Meditech EMR, enhancing workflow with an electronic transfer of data.

The Digisonics HL7 Interface improved a lengthy process requiring HCA employees to manually copy and paste the finalized patient reports to the EMR.  After implementing the Digisonics interface, report turnaround times improved significantly, providing quicker access to OB Ultrasound reports throughout the hospital and to referring physicians. As a result, the hospital will achieve better patient outcomes and overall quality of care.

http://www.digisonics.com/hca-and-digisonics-validate-hl7-interface-for-the-womans-hospital-of-texas/

About Digisonics, Inc.

Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3rd party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow.

Contact
Digisonics
***@digison.net
End
Source:
Email:***@digison.net Email Verified
Tags:Ultrasound Reporting Software, Hl7, Emr
Industry:Software
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Digisonics News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share