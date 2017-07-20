HCA and Digisonics Validate HL7 Interface for The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Digisonics improves report turnaround times at HCA facility The Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston with an HL7 interface to Meditech EMR.

-- Digisonics, a leading provider of image management and structured reporting solutions, has collaborated with HCA and The Woman's Hospital of Texas to validate and implement an HL7 interface to their Meditech EMR, enhancing workflow with an electronic transfer of data.The Digisonics HL7 Interface improved a lengthy process requiring HCA employees to manually copy and paste the finalized patient reports to the EMR. After implementing the Digisonics interface, report turnaround times improved significantly, providing quicker access to OB Ultrasound reports throughout the hospital and to referring physicians. As a result, the hospital will achieve better patient outcomes and overall quality of care.http://www.digisonics.com/hca-and-digisonics-validate-hl7-interface-for-the-womans-hospital-of-texas/Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow.