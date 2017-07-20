News By Tag
The Christian Healing Center to Host August Miracle Healing Service
The next event, titled "The Breath & Power Of God's Love - Miracle Healing Night," will be Aug. 11th from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Child located at 1225 West Granada, Ormond Beach.
"The Word of God promises to heal us… 'By His wounds you were healed,' 1 Peter 2:24," said Daniel Murray, director of the Christian Healing Center.
Daniel, a long-term host on WAPN radio, prays for callers to the station to be healed by Jesus. His healing prayer line, every first and third Thursday from 9:30 to 11 a.m., focuses primarily on callers receiving God's love. Many callers have been healed by Jesus. The Christian Healing Center also offers private prayer appointments every Tuesday afternoon from 1-7 p.m.
More information can be found on Christian Healing Center's Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
