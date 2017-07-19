Introducing EZClick™ RNA Synthesis Kit from BioVision

EZClick RNA synthesis Kit from BioVision

-- RNA plays crucial role in coding, decoding and regulation of genes, and protein expression in all living cells. The ability to detect newly synthesized RNA or changes in RNA levels under various physiological conditions, or resulting from disease, environmental damage, or drug treatments is an important aspect of toxicological profiling. Many anti-cancer drugs inhibit transcription, and most transcription inhibitors have useful pharmacological properties. Biovision'sandprovide simple and robust tools for detection of global RNA and DNA respectively. Our kits can detect de novo synthesized RNA or DNA following simple procedures that are carried out under mild conditions and without the use of radiolabeling or antibodies using FACS or fluorescence microscopy.(Flow cytometry and Fluorescence Microscopy), homogeneous assayfluorometric formatminimal sample preparation, fast protocols (< 2 hours)100 assays; High Throughput Screening (HTS) compatible: works with most of the commonly available instrumentationsClick to get more information: