Introducing EZClick™ RNA Synthesis Kit from BioVision

 
 
MILPITAS, Calif. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- RNA plays crucial role in coding, decoding and regulation of genes, and protein expression in all living cells. The ability to detect newly synthesized RNA or changes in RNA levels under various physiological conditions, or resulting from disease, environmental damage, or drug treatments is an important aspect of toxicological profiling. Many anti-cancer drugs inhibit transcription, and most transcription inhibitors have useful pharmacological properties. Biovision's EZClick™ Global RNA Synthesis Assay Kit and EZClick™ EdU DNA Synthesis Monitoring Kit provide simple and robust tools for detection of global RNA and DNA respectively. Our kits can detect de novo synthesized RNA or DNA following simple procedures that are carried out under mild conditions and without the use of radiolabeling or antibodies using FACS or fluorescence microscopy.
Key Features:
· Non-radioactive, versatile assays (Flow cytometry and Fluorescence Microscopy)
· Specific, homogeneous assay
· Sensitive: fluorometric format
· Convenient: minimal sample preparation, fast protocols (< 2 hours)
· Cost effective: 100 assays; High Throughput Screening (HTS) compatible
· Adaptable: works with most of the commonly available instrumentations

Click to get more information: http://www.biovision.com/ezclicktm-global-rna-synthesis-a....

Media Contact
Marketing BioVision
14084931800224
marketing@biovision.com
End
Source:
Email:***@biovision.com Email Verified
Tags:RNA synthesis kit, RNA Synthesis, DNA synthesis
Industry:Biotech
Location:Milpitas - California - United States
Subject:Products
