Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


Sedona Vista Village Welcomes the Majestic Theatre & Speakeasy Supper Club

Center's renovation plan attracts new entertainment and dining tenants, bringing new concepts to the Sedona community
 
 
PHOENIX - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Sedona Vista Village announces that the Majestic Theatre & Speakeasy Supper Club will be opening soon, occupying the 6,500 square-foot building, which formerly housed the IMAX Theatre in the rear of the property.

The Majestic Theatre, which will accommodate 170 guests, will feature comedy on Thursday nights, a Friday Follies burlesque/variety show, live music on Saturday nights, and classic movies on Sundays. It is slated to open in September of this year.  The Speakeasy Supper Club, which has seating for 100 in its unique 1920's designed theme dining room and outdoor back patio, will serve dinner and drinks Wednesday thru Sunday. The Speakeasy Supper Club is expected to open to the public in August of this year and its main menu features will include steaks, seafood, burgers, and flatbreads accompanied by a beautiful global wine selection.

"Our plan for this property is to update its tired look, and to attract unique and interesting new businesses that will provide residents of the Sedona area new options for dining, entertainment and shopping," said Marty Aronson, an owner of Sedona Vista Village. "With the addition of these two concepts, we are on track for achieving our vision."

The Majestic Theatre and Speakeasy join current tenants of the development, which include Famous Footwear, Tuesday Morning, L'eggs•Hanes•Bali•Playtex, and Kitchen Collective. Also joining the development will be Westin Hotels' Element Concept, which is expected to open in late 2018, and will be located on the north end of the Sedona Vista Village development. Additional storefront space on the south side is available for lease immediately.

The chief leasing agent for Sedona Vista Village is Jack McMahon of John D. Miller Commercial Real Estate Services, in Sedona. He can be reached at 928-224-2709 or jack@johndmiller.com.

About Sedona Vista Village:

Sedona Vista Village, the future site of the area's first Westin Hotel - Element by Westin – will host the Majestic Theatre and Speakeasy as new dining and entertainment concepts to the area, and features a variety of shopping options for Sedona and Oak Creek Village residents and visitors. New retailers and restaurants will be announced throughout 2017, and will continue to join the development throughout the center's highly anticipated renovation. Sedona Vista Village is located at the site of the former Sedona Village Factory Outlets at 6601 AZ-179, Sedona, AZ 86351. For additional details and the event schedule for the new Majestic Theatre and the Speakeasy Supper Club, visit: www.majestic-speakeasy.com.
Source:Connections Marketing & Communications
