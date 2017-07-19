 
4K Picture Quality Goes a Long Way to Enhancing Your Gaming Pleasure

Amman, Jordan (July 2017) - Picture quality has always been at the forefront of the battleground in console wars
 
 
1212
1212
 
AMMAN, Jordan - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- how things come to the gamer visually is extremely important for the ultimate gaming experience. The question is. How important is a TV's superb image quality to the average gamer? We say that it is an essential component, one that can really transform the entire experience.

In the region, gaming is growing faster than the global average and is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2022 according to a study by Strategy&[1]. According to a recent university study[2], four in 10 nationals in the region play video games, and the younger the gamer, the more frequently they immerse themselves in the gaming experience. For example, 43% of 18 to 24 year-olds; 30% of 25 to 34 year-olds; 17% of 35 to 44 year-olds; 6% of those 45 years and older are likely to play video games weekly.

When gamers purchase a video game, an influencing factor of this purchase is the quality of the overall graphics. Hence, gamers continue to rely on picture quality for the overall gaming experience of the TV. The superb quality of today's TVs compensate for any muddiness or low-resolution frames, preventing any gamer's experiences from being hindered. Today's technologically advanced TVs revolutionise gamer's viewing experience and deliver unparalleled brightness, contrast and High Dynamic Ranges using quantum dot technology.

Unique features make TVs extra desirable for gamers who are looking for a viewing experience with enhanced colour, contrast and viewing angle, all of this can be found through the beautiful picture experience of the Samsung QLED TV, which is making its mark in the new era of television picture performance with its Q Picture. The Samsung QLED features reinvented Quantum Dot technology and a new metal core for 100% color volume, with an improved off-angle viewing and a boundless 360-degree design, brings every aspect of a gamer's experience to life and captures even the subtlest differences in colour pertaining to brightness.

The latest technology of the Samsung QLED also prevents any burn-ins or otherwise known as image retention for long time game play. In addition to that, the gamer will be immersed in the rich and perfect colors that stay true, even during the brightest gaming scenes that would normally wash out color on other TVs. With bold contrast, a gamer can play day or night with superior peak brightness that will appear on the screen only when needed, and a picture perfect view from every angle means gamers can easily play with a friend.

TVs of today are also being considered as an important aspect of design and interiors; they are becoming aesthetically part of the home's furniture. The Q Style of the Samsung QLED TV goes beyond a TV mounted on the wall, it creates an innovative solution for gamers and is suitable for open spaces in their home, as well as blending naturally into the gamer's surrounding environments. The QLED TV mounts flat against the wall leaving virtually no space, so that gamers can get the perfect view that fits flawlessly into their home. Gamers can watch scenes spring to life with no bezel around the QLED TV screen, making them feel like they are actually in the middle of the game.

Convenience for gamers is not only coming in the form of incredible image quality, the Samsung QLED TV remote allows the gamer to control the connected devices through one remote. The Q Smart technology also means that gamers can level up their gaming experience on the big screen through streaming their game from the PC to the QLED TV, with no additional gaming devices required. Gamers looking for seamless high-speed gaming can enjoy their PC games on the QLED TV via Stream Link, with seamless, high resolution and Motion Rate 240 for incredibly fluid fast-moving content. In addition, Samsung QLED TVs consistently deliver the lowest input lag with times measuring between 20ms and 25ms once Game mode has been engaged.

While the perfect TV has to provide an amazing gaming experience, picture quality really gives gamers an edge over their opponents, while helping deliver a smooth and immersive gaming experience. The QLED TV line up delivers crisp, bright and colourful images for the next generation of video games. Whether playing a game or watching TV, the QLED embodies all the aspects of premium picture quality sought out by many gamers looking for their next thrilling experience!

[1] https://www.yahoo.com/news/video-games-e-commerce-booming...

[2] http://www.mideastmedia.org/survey/2016/chapter/games/
Source:TRACCS jordan
Email:***@traccs.net
Posted By:***@traccs.net Email Verified
Phone:5660542
