New Arrivals at Chestnut Lane!!!

We specialize in antique furniture and home decor along with refinishing, painting, and reupholstering design services. Our gift selection includes some of today's most popular brands including; Artisan Leaf, Capri Blue and Rifle Paper.
 
DANVILLE, Va. - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- It is almost time for back to school season! Our brick and mortor location is open M-F: 11-6 and S: 11-4. Stop in and see some of our newest arrivals. If these times do not work for you, we are open 24/7 on our website. http://www.chestnutlaneantiques.com - Get ahead on your shopping and beat the lines that will be out next weekend.

We also include artwork and products from local artisans. My Little Soapbox is a Danville original. This company creates homemade soaps, lotions, bath bombs, and other personal care items that are free from harmful scents and chemicals. Each scent is now available for purchase from our website along with in store!!!

We provide shipping services from our website and also free gift wrapping for any item purchased. Stop in today or check out our website! We are always happy to help in person, by phone, or email. Contact us today!!

http://www.chestnutlaneantiques.com

