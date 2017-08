Back To School with Chestnut Lane Antiques

Danville, VA's premier antique and interiors store. Exclusive retailer of Annie Sloan Chalk Paint and Thibaut wallpaper & fabric.

Contact

Chestnut Lane Antiques

***@chestnutlaneantiques.com Chestnut Lane Antiques

End

-- Shop Back-To-School merchandise with Danville, VA's premier antique and interiors store. This week only, all purchases of $25+ qualify for a FREE Lily & Laura Bracelet.Our Back-To-School merchandise includes;-Planners by Rifle Paper Co. and oneCanoetwo-Notebooks by The Paper Source-Desk accessories by Emily Ley-Lots of other stationary!We are also the perfect place to shop back to school dorm and apartment needs such as The Blush Label pillows, Rosanna ceramic items, Capri Blue candles, and much much more.Tailgating season is sneaking up on us quickly! Shop our line of collegiate needlepoint flasks, can coolers, and key fobs by Smathers & Branson. They are sure to be the talk of the tailgate.Be sure to follow us on our social media accountswww.facebook.com/chestnutlaneantiquesTwitter: ChestnutLane_Instagram: @shopchestnutlaneVisit us in person at 531 Main st. in Danville, VA or on our website http://www.chestnutlaneantiques.com to shop our back-to-school sale yourself.We are open Monday - Friday 11-6 and Saturday from 11-4.