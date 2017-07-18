News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Retired Insurance Claims Adjuster Launches Personal Property Inventory Business
First-hand experience encouraged Randy Bagwell to start Accurate Inventory to help clients recover more equitably after a loss.
The retired Senior Claim Service Consultant traveled extensively during his 19 years as an Allstate National Catastrophe Team member and Licensed Insurance Adjuster as he assisted policyholders after a loss. He learned the importance of having a thorough contents inventory while helping those who faced financial hardship due to insufficient insurance coverage or the inability to remember and prove ownership of what they owned.
Bagwell also witnessed devastation and loss during the 12 years he owned Restorx Restoration Services. Seeing the aftermath of a disaster when his clients did not have any documentation of their belongings made an impact on his decision to enter the personal property inventory industry. By developing Accurate Inventory, he is helping his clients prepare for and recover from a disaster - whether it's their home or small business.
With this extensive background, Bagwell was asked why he felt a need to utilize the assistance of Nationwide Inventory Professionals. "I was able to focus on learning the industry as a whole, along with their proven processes. While they created my logo, website, and other marketing materials, I could work on my business. I know what it takes to start a company, and I find great value in their knowledge and mentoring."
A long-time resident and native of Liberty/Easley, South Carolina, Bagwell attended Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Tri-County Technical College in Pendleton, South Carolina. He also achieved certification in fire and smoke, water, and odor restoration from the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration (IICRC). Wanting to gain industry knowledge about the personal property inventory industry prior to his business launch, he has already achieved his Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS) and Certified Appraisal Examiner (CAE) designations from the National Inventory Certification Association (http://www.nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com).
Mike Hartman, founder of Nationwide Inventory Professionals is impressed with Randy's focus. "He is a great example of a serious business owner. Even with his experience, he realizes that this is a different industry and there is a lot to learn. Being his mentor is a privilege and we are very pleased he chose to work with us."
In addition to disaster preparedness, Accurate Inventory provides inventory services for estates, collectibles, division of assets, business asset tracking, and the many other times one needs to have a record of their belongings. They are bonded and insured, serving the states of South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. For more information, visit http://accurateinventory.net.
About Nationwide Inventory Professionals
Nationwide Inventory Professionals offers a business package and license agreement that provides mentoring, continued support, and guidance for those seeking to own an asset inventory company. Key components are marketing materials, a website, electronic newsletters, certification, and a tried-and-proven process to compile an efficient personal property inventory service. To learn of the many other features available, or to request more information, visit http://www.NationwideInventoryProfessionals.com.
Contact
Nationwide Inventory Professionals
Cindy Hartman
***@nationwideinventoryprofessionals.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse