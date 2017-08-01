News By Tag
Brothers Launch Delaware-based Personal Property Inventory Service
A childhood experience encouraged the Stinchecum brothers to develop First State Inventory as a Licensee of Nationwide Inventory Professionals.
After Jim Stichecum's service to our country in the United States Army, he successfully acquired and for 25 years has maintained a multi-state Master plumbers license. His experience as project manager for both government and private sector jobs is testimony to his integrity and attention to detail.
Vince Stinchecum has owned and operated a successful nationwide transportation business for over five years. With 23 years of experience in various fields, including security and telecommunications, he understands what it takes to provide top level service for his clients.
They have vivid memories of the family spending several weeks in a toxic environment combing through what was left of their childhood home after a fire in 1990. Struggling with the pungent smell of smoke while cleaning off a lifetime's worth of burnt, soot-covered belongings, they attempted to prepare a detailed inventory for the insurance company. What stands out the most about that stressful time was the painstaking process dealing with the insurance company. Despite all the time and effort compiling an accurate inventory, there was still a considerable difference between what was "actually lost" and the final insurance settlement.
They are aware that most people have the knowledge and tools available to complete an inventory themselves, but due to the demands of today's fast-paced lifestyle, this simple yet extremely important task often ends up at the bottom of the to do list.
When Vince and Jim were asked why they chose the home inventory industry, Jim replied, "One gift that I have been given is the gift of service for those in need. I can't think of another service that can help so many in such a variety of life events, for both commercial and residential clients." In addition to preparedness documentation that assists with disaster recovery, their inventory service is essential for many other life events and business activities that require or benefit from a list of one's assets.
Mike Hartman, founder of Nationwide Inventory Professionals, stated, "It's great to work with a partnership of two brothers. They have the same personal experience, and both have a heart to serve others. What a great combination to develop a successful asset inventory business. We are excited to have them as a Licensee."
Located in Lewes, Delaware, Jim and Vince have completed all required courses and received the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist through the National Inventory Certification Association. First State Inventory is bonded and insured. For more information, visit http://firststateinventory.com
About Nationwide Inventory Professionals
Nationwide Inventory Professionals offers a business package and license agreement that provides mentoring, continued support, and guidance for those seeking to own an asset inventory company. Key components are marketing materials, a website, electronic newsletters, certification, and a tried-and-proven process to compile an efficient personal property inventory service. To learn of the many other features available, or to request more information, visit http://www.nationwideinventoryprofessionals.com.
