News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Making Better Decisions for your home
You are shopping for new carpet, perhaps just a few rooms. Two of the rooms are bedrooms, which don't get as much foot traffic as the entryway, living room and hallway you also need to replace. It's been nearly 10 years since you had new carpet.
You go to a local carpet retail store. The carpet salesman has a great deal for you: A virtually stain-proof carpet with vibrant colors and also soft to the touch. You put your fingers into the carpet pile and love how it feels. You order the carpet for all the rooms you need to replace.
In a week or two, on the scheduled installation day, you remove all the furniture from the rooms and the installation pros show up and remove the old carpet and pad and put in the new.
It looks great!
A year later, when you decide it's time to have the carpet cleaned, your carpet cleaning pros show up and do a great job removing the dirt. Even the spots come right out! However, there is a "worn" area in the living room and down the hallway, but not in the bedrooms. You ask your carpet cleaning pro why that is. He performs a fiber identification test and informs you that you purchased polyester carpet, which tends to matt down and look somewhat soiled just because of wear. He then kindly informs you that if you had purchased nylon, a more durable carpet fiber, this likely wouldn't have happened.
You are upset. Don't you hate it when you purchase something and it doesn't perform as promised? But remember, carpet salespeople may not be your best consultant when it comes to fibers.
So before you go looking for new carpet or furniture, give your carpet and furniture cleaning pro a call. Ask which fiber is best for each application in your home. Yes, polyester may be soft and colorful, but it may be best to keep it in the bedrooms and use durable fibers, like nylon and wool (which is expensive), in the high trafficked areas of your home.
We provide professional and reliable carpet cleaning services in Alpharetta GA, Buford GA, Buckhead GA, Berkeley Lake GA, Buford GA, Chamblee GA, Cumming GA, Decatur GA, Doraville GA, Duluth GA, Fulton GA, Grayson GA, Gwinnett GA, Johns Creek GA, Lawrenceville GA, Lilburn GA, Loganville GA, Marietta GA, Norcross GA, Peachtree Corners GA, Sandy Springs GA, Smyrna GA, Snellville GA, Stone Mountain GA, Sugar Hill GA, Suwanee GA, Sugarloaf GA, Sandy Springs GA, Roswell GA, Metro Atlanta GA
Visit us at: http://www.simpsolplus.com
Google+: https://plus.google.com/+
Facebook: https://
Twitter: https://
YouTube: https://
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse