 
News By Tag
* Duluth GA Carpet Cleaning
* Norcross GA Carpet Cleaning
* Grayson GA Carpet Cleaning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Duluth
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615

Making Better Decisions for your home

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Duluth GA Carpet Cleaning
Norcross GA Carpet Cleaning
Grayson GA Carpet Cleaning

Industry:
Home

Location:
Duluth - Georgia - US

DULUTH, Ga. - July 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Imagine…

You are shopping for new carpet, perhaps just a few rooms. Two of the rooms are bedrooms, which don't get as much foot traffic as the entryway, living room and hallway you also need to replace. It's been nearly 10 years since you had new carpet.

You go to a local carpet retail store. The carpet salesman has a great deal for you: A virtually stain-proof carpet with vibrant colors and also soft to the touch. You put your fingers into the carpet pile and love how it feels. You order the carpet for all the rooms you need to replace.

In a week or two, on the scheduled installation day, you remove all the furniture from the rooms and the installation pros show up and remove the old carpet and pad and put in the new.

It looks great!

A year later, when you decide it's time to have the carpet cleaned, your carpet cleaning pros show up and do a great job removing the dirt. Even the spots come right out! However, there is a "worn" area in the living room and down the hallway, but not in the bedrooms. You ask your carpet cleaning pro why that is. He performs a fiber identification test and informs you that you purchased polyester carpet, which tends to matt down and look somewhat soiled just because of wear. He then kindly informs you that if you had purchased nylon, a more durable carpet fiber, this likely wouldn't have happened.

You are upset. Don't you hate it when you purchase something and it doesn't perform as promised? But remember, carpet salespeople may not be your best consultant when it comes to fibers.

So before you go looking for new carpet or furniture, give your carpet and furniture cleaning pro a call. Ask which fiber is best for each application in your home. Yes, polyester may be soft and colorful, but it may be best to keep it in the bedrooms and use durable fibers, like nylon and wool (which is expensive), in the high trafficked areas of your home.

We provide professional and reliable carpet cleaning services in Alpharetta GA, Buford GA, Buckhead GA, Berkeley Lake GA, Buford GA, Chamblee GA, Cumming GA, Decatur GA, Doraville GA, Duluth GA, Fulton GA, Grayson GA, Gwinnett GA, Johns Creek GA, Lawrenceville GA, Lilburn GA, Loganville GA, Marietta GA, Norcross GA, Peachtree Corners GA, Sandy Springs GA, Smyrna GA, Snellville GA, Stone Mountain GA, Sugar Hill GA, Suwanee GA, Sugarloaf GA, Sandy Springs GA, Roswell GA,  Metro Atlanta GA

Visit us at: http://www.simpsolplus.com

Google+:  https://plus.google.com/+SimpSolPlusCleaningServiceNorcross

Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/SimpSolPlus/

Twitter:  https://twitter.com/SimpSolPlus

YouTube:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK2FP6bNGws66kabBgyeR9Q

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/5306112?trk=tyah&trkInfo=clickedVertical%3Acompany%2CclickedEntityId%3A5306112%2Cidx%3A1-1-1%2CtarId%3A1469837780023%2Ctas%3Asimpsolplus
End
Source:SimpSolPlus
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Duluth GA Carpet Cleaning, Norcross GA Carpet Cleaning, Grayson GA Carpet Cleaning
Industry:Home
Location:Duluth - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SimpSolPlus Cleaning Service PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share