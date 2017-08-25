News By Tag
Until Professional Help Arrives
First of all, keep it safe. Do not do anything that can cause physical harm to yourself or your family, which can mean working in areas with electricity that have water damage issues.
Pick things up. When water intrudes, picking up smaller items and placing them out of harm's way is important.
For objects you value, normally smaller items, and can get to without danger to yourself, start wiping them off and getting them dry. Although your water damage pro will handle the final cleaning and restoring of valuable objects, you can do much to help the process.
Some materials are sensitive, and need special attention. These can include wood furniture, fabrics, upholstery, rugs, art and other valuable items. If you can remove these from flooded areas and wipe them off and allow them to dry, you might assist the drying and restoration process. Especially pick up and allow to hang in a safe place items such as valuable rugs.
As a general rule, get things up off the floor. These would be especially larger, more valuable items, such as sofas, chairs, tables, etc. Most water damage situations are just a few inches deep, so putting these items up could be possible and very helpful to preserve their value. But if not, don't worry… your water damage pro (who is no doubt now on the way) can handle it. He has special wood or foam blocks or other items to do the job to protect your furniture and larger items.
But no matter what, don't delay in doing what is best: Calling your water damage professional!
