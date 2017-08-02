 
News By Tag
* Duluth GA Carpet Cleaning
* Grayson GA Carpet Cleaning
* Norcross GA Carpet Cleaning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Duluth
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432

Cleaning Wool Carpet and Rug: Good News? Or Baaaad?

Cleaning Wool Carpet and Rug - should you use wool carpet for your home?
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Duluth GA Carpet Cleaning
* Grayson GA Carpet Cleaning
* Norcross GA Carpet Cleaning

Industry:
* Home

Location:
* Duluth - Georgia - US

DULUTH, Ga. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- DID YOU KNOW that choosing a wool carpet or rug for your home is both good news… and sometimes bad?

The good news is choosing wool, which is a high quality fiber but not really that popular because of the higher price, means your carpet or rug will last longer, look better and retain value.

The bad news is choosing wool means you won't see as much dirt on it, and so you may not vacuum or clean it that often — which means your nice, wool carpet or rug may prematurely wear out.

Why is that?

Most consumers base their cleaning frequencies on appearance. That can be dangerous for any carpet or rug, or any surface, for that matter. With wool, the physical makeup of the fiber has the characteristic of hiding dirt, especially those tiny, gritty particles that wear on the fibers. You might compare this to putting sand on a piece of Plexiglas and walking on it. The sand will act as an abrasive, damaging the surface.

While wool fibers won't damage as quickly as other fibers, such as nylon, polyester or olefin, any type of dirt or soil on them isn't good news at all.

What you should do is talk to a cleaning professional about cleaning based on frequency, not appearance. Get your cleaning scheduled on a regular basis, and remember that not every situation is the same. Your home may not need as frequent cleaning as another; that's why a professional opinion is smart.

Yes, wool is good… or baaaad… depending on how you treat it.

We provide professional and reliable carpet cleaning services in Alpharetta GA, Buford GA, Buckhead GA, Berkeley Lake GA, Buford GA, Chamblee GA, Cumming GA, Decatur GA, Doraville GA, Duluth GA, Fulton GA, Grayson GA, Gwinnett GA, Johns Creek GA, Lawrenceville GA, Lilburn GA, Loganville GA, Marietta GA, Norcross GA, Peachtree Corners GA, Sandy Springs GA, Smyrna GA, Snellville GA, Stone Mountain GA, Sugar Hill GA, Suwanee GA, Sugarloaf GA, Sandy Springs GA, Roswell GA,  Metro Atlanta GA

Visit us at: http://www.simpsolplus.com

Google+:  https://plus.google.com/+SimpSolPlusCleaningServiceNorcross

Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/SimpSolPlus/

Twitter:  https://twitter.com/SimpSolPlus

YouTube:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK2FP6bNGws66kabBgyeR9Q

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/5306112?trk=tyah&trkInfo=clickedVertical%3Acompany%2CclickedEntityId%3A5306112%2Cidx%3A1-1-1%2CtarId%3A1469837780023%2Ctas%3Asimpsolplus

Contact
Simpsolplus
***@gmail.com
End
Source:SimpSolPlus
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Duluth GA Carpet Cleaning, Grayson GA Carpet Cleaning, Norcross GA Carpet Cleaning
Industry:Home
Location:Duluth - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SimpSolPlus Cleaning Service News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share