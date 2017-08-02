News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cleaning Wool Carpet and Rug: Good News? Or Baaaad?
Cleaning Wool Carpet and Rug - should you use wool carpet for your home?
The good news is choosing wool, which is a high quality fiber but not really that popular because of the higher price, means your carpet or rug will last longer, look better and retain value.
The bad news is choosing wool means you won't see as much dirt on it, and so you may not vacuum or clean it that often — which means your nice, wool carpet or rug may prematurely wear out.
Why is that?
Most consumers base their cleaning frequencies on appearance. That can be dangerous for any carpet or rug, or any surface, for that matter. With wool, the physical makeup of the fiber has the characteristic of hiding dirt, especially those tiny, gritty particles that wear on the fibers. You might compare this to putting sand on a piece of Plexiglas and walking on it. The sand will act as an abrasive, damaging the surface.
While wool fibers won't damage as quickly as other fibers, such as nylon, polyester or olefin, any type of dirt or soil on them isn't good news at all.
What you should do is talk to a cleaning professional about cleaning based on frequency, not appearance. Get your cleaning scheduled on a regular basis, and remember that not every situation is the same. Your home may not need as frequent cleaning as another; that's why a professional opinion is smart.
Yes, wool is good… or baaaad… depending on how you treat it.
We provide professional and reliable carpet cleaning services in Alpharetta GA, Buford GA, Buckhead GA, Berkeley Lake GA, Buford GA, Chamblee GA, Cumming GA, Decatur GA, Doraville GA, Duluth GA, Fulton GA, Grayson GA, Gwinnett GA, Johns Creek GA, Lawrenceville GA, Lilburn GA, Loganville GA, Marietta GA, Norcross GA, Peachtree Corners GA, Sandy Springs GA, Smyrna GA, Snellville GA, Stone Mountain GA, Sugar Hill GA, Suwanee GA, Sugarloaf GA, Sandy Springs GA, Roswell GA, Metro Atlanta GA
Visit us at: http://www.simpsolplus.com
Google+: https://plus.google.com/+
Facebook: https://
Twitter: https://
YouTube: https://
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/
Contact
Simpsolplus
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse