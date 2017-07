HashedIn is now an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner

HashedIn's partnership with AWS will enhance its capability in building high-value cloud native applications for enterprises

--, the Bangalore based Digital Product Development Company today announced its partnership with Amazon Web Services' Partner Network (APN), as an Advanced Consulting Partner. With this partnership, HashedIn will have preferred access to key resources and training to help its enterprise customers successfully deploy and run applications on AWS.When asked about the partnership with AWS, the CEO of HashedIn Technologies, Mr. Himanshu Varshney was quoted as saying – "HashedIn has deep expertise in enabling the digital transformation of enterprises over the last seven years. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver advanced cloud native applications that touch core business processes."HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd is one of India's leading technology firms that is specialized in offering Software Modernization and Product Innovation Solutions. HashedIn Technologies has successfully served 80+ customers since its inception across industries and continents and has helped them launch new products faster, disrupt industries, streamline and scale operations and reduce costs.To learn more about HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd, please visit https://www.hashedin.com ContactHimanshu Varshneyhimanshu@hashedin.com