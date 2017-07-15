News By Tag
JemJem CEO Jay Kim Reveals the Details of Newly Available Refurbished Apple IPhone 7 Plus
Released in September 2016, the refurbished version of Apple iPhone 7 plus will now be available for sale at JemJem.
Available in 128GB and 256GB configurations, iPhone 7 plus is Apple's latest smartphone in market. Known as the photographer's phone, it is Apple's latest addition to its flagship collection.
Originally released in September 2016, JemJem is in a win-win situation by making it available on its site, ahead of its competitors. This is the first time that refurbished products have been made available this early at any store. The product is available in silver, gold, space grey and rose gold color options.
With new design, dual camera, and some amazing features, iPhone 7 plus is a bag full of power. It boasts a new-to-iPhone dual lens camera sensor, which according to Apple is the best in any iPhone till now. Even iPhone 7 doesn't have this feature. The other significant upgrades include water resistance, stereo speakers, longer battery life and more.
"Apple has grown and improved dramatically in every aspect of the iPhone experience with iPhone 7 plus, attaining a new level of precision in the market," said Jay Kim. He further added, "The addition of iPhone 7 plus in the JemJem's refurbished apple products collection is our biggest offering till date. With the news for iPhone 8 making rounds that it might not meet up with the high expectations that everyone has, buying a refurbished iPhone 7 plus can prove to be a great choice for the apple lovers."
JemJem refurbished iPhone 7 plus certifies a 100% functional, completely sanitized product with original factory settings, 90 days warranty, the phone, a charger, all aptly packed in a JemJem certified box.
About JemJem:
JemJem is a trusted Internet resource for refurbished and preowned Apple products. With an inclusive quality check process, expert product knowledge, and unparalleled customer attention, it is the safest place to purchase refurbished apple products. Before putting any apple refurbished product up for sale, it undergoes a certification process that ensures full functionality, completely sanitized product, and a 90 day warranty. You can visit the website at: https://www.jemjem.com.
Media Contact
Brian Lamb
949-398-2206
***@jemjem.com
