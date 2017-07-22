 
Jay Kim to Launch Two Revolutionary Products in the Tech Sector

The products address the two new dimensions in the Tech sector: 360 degree camera and Bluetooth earphones
 
 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Jay Kim, a specialist in enabling true digital transformations has announced to strengthen his tech devices portfolio with the launch of two new products - Blurfix.com and Diamondbell.com. Both these advanced products are released to encompass the whole spectrum of the soon to be launched Bluetooth gen devices by Apple.

Blurfix's 360-degree cameras feature the latest video quality and usability, and are designed to capture actions from every angle. On being asked about the product, Jay said, "We have created this camera with a mission of delivering the latest, cutting-edge technology at an affordable price range than its competitors."

Regarding Diamondbell, he added "As of now, we are launching just the first model of the earphone set." "It is a beautifully designed, high quality Bluetooth earphone that is available at quite an affordable price. Similar products by our competitors are priced on the really higher end, thus, if marketed perfectly, ours could be the product with an edge over in the market."

Talking about the products, he said "Before launching any product in the market, I take time to examine the product personally. For these two products and for the new products at my other website JemJem.com, I myself work with my product team to understand the whole process and try to mend the associated problems."

The products would be available on their specified websites in a very short while. In addition to the websites, the products would also be available on the public on Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Groupon.com and JemJem.com.

Known for his brand for refurbished Apple products 'JemJem', Jay Kim also sits on the management frame of ePelican.com, Digitz.com, Kristenkim.com. It was in 2016 that he also acquired Chocolate.org and now serves as the CEO of the same. Chocolate.org is a marketplace for artisan chocolatiers to sell their products nationally.

About Jay Kim:

Jay Kim is the CEO and President at ePelican.com, Inc., JemJem.com, Chocolate.org, Digitz.com and Kristenkim.com. He hold visions for each of his business units - and for most of the projects he undertakes, whether it's a launch of refurbished Apple products or a new hot-chocolate recipe at Chocolate.org, visioning is quite much a part of what he and his organizations do. You can visit the website at: https://www.jemjem.com

Brian Lamb, Marketing Manager
949-398-2206
***@jemjem.com
Click to Share