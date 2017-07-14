Country(s)
eRelevance Expands Executive Leadership Team with Senior Sales and Business Development Appointments
With Decades of Industry Relationships and Experience, Strategic Hires Will Accelerate Key Partnerships and Market Expansion to Fuel Continued Growth
AUSTIN, Texas - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- eRelevance Corporation, the leading customer marketing automation service for small- to medium-size businesses, today announced the appointment of Andy Acaru as vice president of field sales and John Nippler as vice president of business development.
Acaru brings 20 years of experience in medical device and pharmaceutical sales with a long history of driving extraordinary results. He has built his career through an entrepreneurial, creative and collaborative approach to delivering on revenue goals. Acaru spent more than 10 years in various sales roles at Cynosure, most recently as director of sales for North America.
As vice president of field sales at eRelevance, Acaru will build and lead a team focused on the acquisition of large healthcare practices that provide aesthetic services.
In the medical device industry, Nippler has a well-established reputation for driving strategic market development and facilitating long-term business partnerships with customers and industry influencers. Prior to eRelevance, he was national director of portfolio sales at Merz North America, where he ran the company's device business unit and a portion of its U.S. injectable business. Nippler has also held leadership roles at MysoScience Inc., Solta Medical Inc. and Wavelight Aesthetics, Inc.
At eRelevance, he will lead the company in identifying, structuring and closing strategic partnership deals to drive topline growth.
Both appointments reflect eRelevance's continued success and commitment to the aesthetic healthcare space, as well as the company's vision for transforming small businesses with sophisticated marketing that is simple and affordable.
About eRelevance Corporation
eRelevance helps small businesses thrive by driving more repeat business from existing customers. Pioneering the category of customer marketing automation as a service, eRelevance enables small businesses to reach their customers with targeted campaigns across email, text, mobile conversations, Facebook, Instagram and more. With in-house marketing experts using innovative, proprietary technology, eRelevance makes it simple and affordable for its hundreds of small business customers to execute sophisticated marketing that delivers measurable results.
Privately funded and based in Austin, Texas, eRelevance is a Red Herring Global 100 Winner, one of BuiltInAustin's Top 50 Startups to Watch and a member of the Forbes Agency Council. For more information, visit www.erelevancecorp.com.
