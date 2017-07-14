News By Tag
Liens & Judgments Data from LexisNexis Risk Solutions Now Available in CBCInnovis' Solutions
Newly integrated report enables lenders to continue to leverage liens and judgments data for a complete profile of consumer lending risk
As of July 1, the three Nationwide Credit Reporting Agencies (NCRAs) – Equifax®, TransUnion® and Experian® – began removing approximately 50 percent of liens data and 96 percent of judgments data from credit reports. Without the liens and judgments data in their reports, lenders could potentially obtain an incomplete risk profile.
Further, without liens and civil judgments data readily available in credit reports from the onset, lenders could identify these items significantly later in the loan process, such as in a title search. If a lien or judgment is found, it can cause a closing delay or complete fallout, which not only disrupts the loan process, but also negatively impacts the consumer experience.
To fill this gap, CBCInnovis has aligned with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to ensure its customers can access liens and judgments data from the first step of origination. Already integrated within CBCInnovis' credit reporting solutions, the RiskView Liens & Judgments Report uses LexisNexis Risk Solutions' Scalable Automated Linking Technology (SALT), big data processing technology, and extensive and diverse data sources to collect the data and link it to the consumer with greater than 99-percent reliability. LexisNexis Risk Solutions has also revised its public record gathering processes to help ensure that it is providing comprehensive, current and correct data to lenders.
Ken Viviano, senior vice president, CBCInnovis, said, "One of our core objectives at CBCInnovis is to help lenders better identify and assess risk. The RiskView Liens & Judgments Report addresses the recent actions of the NCRAs to remove this data from credit reports and fits seamlessly into our suite of products. It will enable our customers to continue to access vital liens and judgments data and begin to resolve risk issues early in the loan process. They can be confident in their ultimate lending decisions because the data is backed by LexisNexis Risk Solutions' industry-leading linking technology."
To learn more about how the LexisNexis RiskView Liens and Judgments Report ensures accurate data to inform credit lending decisions, download the whitepaper, "Linking Liens and Civil Judgments Data" (https://www.cbcinnovis.com/
About CBCInnovis
CBCInnovis offers a diverse portfolio of products and services for today's complex lending environment. Our solutions include: prequalification, origination, and post close credit reporting products; identity, income and employment verification;
About LexisNexis® Risk Solutions
At LexisNexis Risk Solutions, we believe in the power of data and advanced analytics for better risk management. With over 40 years of expertise, we are the trusted data analytics provider for organizations seeking actionable insights to manage risks and improve results while upholding the highest standards for security and privacy. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, LexisNexis Risk Solutions serves customers in more than 100 countries and is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.lexisnexis.com/
LexisNexis is a registered trademark of RELX Inc., used by permission. RiskView is a trademark of LexisNexis Risk Solutions FL Inc.
