News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Military Life is Anything But Pedestrian
Military spouse sets off on an 11 city tour of the United States to explore what it means to be an American
Traveling primarily by train, she will be visiting cities across the country, attending Rotary International meetings, connecting with audiences at speaking engagements, participating in a Veteran Women Igniting the Spirit of Entrepreneurship (V-WISE) conference, striking up conversations with fellow travelers along the way to glean their perspectives and answers to this provocative question, and writing accounts for her upcoming book, "Not a Pedestrian Life."
Departing from El Paso, Texas Anna will make stops in the following states on her cross country travels: Washington, DC, Oregon, Illinois, Kentucky, and Colorado before returning to New Mexico.
Though her husband will actually now not be deploying, Anna is compelled to follow through on this challenge that will try both her travel and business acumen as she will continue operate her company, Anna Blanch Rabe & Associates LLC, a boutique Communications Consulting company serving community minded businesses, nonprofits, and social impact businesses, while on the road.
Anna Blanch Rabe & Associates LLC helps successful law firms, entrepreneurs, nonprofit organizations, and socially responsible business owners with their communications to-do list, whether it be developing and executing communications strategy and content, analyzing government reports – particularly human services related, researching and writing, developing and executing a diversified revenue and funding strategy (including grant applications)
"This project came about when I thought my husband was going to deploy. I have challenged myself with this very personal project. Everyone has a story. I am passionate about sharing meaningful stories and empowering those who build communities."
Follow Anna's 11 city tour of the United States and share your thoughts with Anna using the hashtag #notapedestrianlife on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/
About Anna Blanch Rabe:
Anna Blanch Rabe currently serves as the CEO of Anna Blanch Rabe & Associates LLC, a communications consultancy specializing in shaping and executing the funding and communications strategies for social enterprises, non-profits, and businesses who see the growth of their local community as intertwined with their profits. While she lives in New Mexico, she works with clients around the world.
With professional training as a lawyer, and her experience in research, higher education, and management, Anna is also involved with local community organizations and to advocate for thoughtful community development and is a fervent advocate for educational opportunity. She is a veteran of the Australian Army, a proud US Air Force spouse, has previously served as a key spouse, and was honored to be named 2016 AFI Military Spouse of the Year for Cannon Air Force Base. Anna is also a member of the rule change committee of the Military Spouse JD Network.
A social entrepreneur, Anna Blanch Rabe has structured Anna Blanch Rabe & Associates LLC as a company with a "give-half" model intrinsic to our DNA which calls for the boutique communications consultancy to take on a high volume of projects in order to generate the revenue necessary for it to be able to afford to simultaneously engage in pro-bono work for non-profit organizations. To accomplish this, Anna Blanch Rabe & Associates LLC works with a distributed team of volunteers in order to maximize our bandwidth while keeping costs low.
Learn more about Anna Blanch Rabe & Associates LLC at http://annablanch.net/
Media Contact
Anna Blanch Rabe
575-446-3545
info@annablancherabe.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse