Buy Custom Designed 19 Inch Rack Enclosures
ERNTEC has a record of manufacturing as well as marketing a wide range of enclosures for protecting and packaging your electrical appliances. Most of these products are featured with technically advanced features.
The 19 inch rack enclosures are featured with heat sinks running down on both the sides of the enclosures. These products disperse on the sides and upward direction as well, rather than condensing it at the rear that has a high potential of causing manage to your products.
Most of them are available in two sizes and colors. The most common accessories include mounting plates, brackets as well as handles. The front panel of these can be easily removed to allow for milling. With a depth of 231 mm it is suitable for 19" rack swing frames.
The most common accessories of these rack enclosures include heat sink side plates, front panel, rear panel, top- bottom cover, corner support, rubber feet as well as screws (1 set). Moreover, the most common colors of these include black and silver. They are also featured with a Hairline finish.
All the components are made of aluminium extrusion, aluminium 12.0, polyurethane as well as Steel M3. The mounting plates are featured with a rough finish and trivalent chrome.
Most of these products are specially designed for effective cable management. You can choose from a wide range of cabling options and multi-directional pathways. All the cables are organised in a systematic order throughout the entire enclosure and so there is hardly any chance that they would malfunction causing various kinds of hassles that would often result in a loss in your business.
Enclosures that are featured with solid steel frames can be custom designed on special request. These products are equipped with hordes of advanced features that make them perfect for all kinds of electrical equipment.
Not only this, they also have the capacity of holding loads of up to several lbs. Each of the components is custom designed to suit your specific needs.
For more information feel free to visit us athttp://www.erntec.net/
