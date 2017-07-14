 
The Ebook with insiders tips by first Ecuadorian Travel blogger in Scandinavia is out!

 
 
STAVANGER, Norway - July 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Cristina Carpio Pettersen moved to Norway in 2009, since 2012 she made a committment to help tourists who want inspiration, showcasing Ecuador and it's Galápagos Islands on her blog www.visitecuadorandsouthamerica.com, as well as to leave her footprint in Scandinavia.

Her biggest milestone is celebrated this Friday 21st (19:00 Oslo, 13:00 Florida, 12:00 Ecuador) and will take place on the Facebook page @visitecuadorandsouthamerica. You can join her Friday during the Official LIVE Launch of the Ebook Must-see and Eat Ecuador and Its Galápagos Islands

As you read through the pages of the ebook "Must-see and eat - Ecuador & its Galapagos Islands", written together with Ecuadorian Veronica Cepeda who joined Cristina in 2016, the reader finds a wealth of insightful tips for the delights and sights that create memorable experiences for visitors exploring these islands and country.  Additionally, the guide provides readers with a small feeling of what to expect, blending appealing images that represent main hightlights of this small, yet megadiverse country in the middle of the world.

The love for her country brings Cristina to a bigger goal through the completion and sales of her book she aims to support her fellow Ecuadorians in the province of Manabí, affected on April 16, 2016 by an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8. She will donate 10% of the sales of the book go an NGO that works providing relief in the area.

A wide range of different topics and interestes are covered throughout the guide, making it a guide of interest to locals, regular travelers, travel aficionados, foodies and those who want to learn more about the unique Galápagos Islands. "I was born in Ecuador and got my first taste of travelling at a very young age, partly due to my family´s keen interest in history, nature and their love for travelling and meeting new people" says Carpio Pettersen. "I am keen on learning about other cultures, meeting new people from all walks of life, tasting different flavors and all that comes along with traveling. The guide showcases this wanderlust feeling and serves fellow travelers to get the most memorable experiences in Ecuador"

"Must-see and eat - Ecuador and its Galapagos Islands" is the second book by Cristina and has just been published. It has been described as an "insightful guide that makes readers easily fall in love with Ecuador and its Galápagos Islands."

Carpio Pettersen is also the author of "Living Healthier Ideas", a holistic lifestyle blog and studies a Master in Hotel and Tourism Leadership – Universitetet i Stavanger – Stavanger, Norway. She has also attained a Communications and Public Relations – Master´s Degree Programme from University of Barcelona (Spain) an Associate of Arts (AA), Sales and Marketing Operations from University San Francisco of Quito (Ecuador) and is a certified tourist guide in English, Spanish and French with GuideCompaniet, Stavanger, Norway. She is married to Kjell Anders Pettersen, a Norwegian musician and festival organizer, and currently travels from Norway to Ecuador and the US, exploring flavors and sights for her website and next edition of her guide.  For more information or to acquire the ebook, visit http://www.visitecuadorandsouthamerica.com. You can learn more about Cristina Carpio Pettersen by visiting, http://www.visitecuadorandsouthamerica.com/about, or on Twitter @carmencristina

Cristina Pettersen Carpio
***@visitecuadorandsouthamerica.com
Email:***@visitecuadorandsouthamerica.com
Click to Share