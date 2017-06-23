News By Tag
First Ecuadorian travel blogger in Scandinavia reveals travel secrets of Galapagos & South America
STAVANGER CITY, Norway – June 14, 2017 – PRLog — In her new self-published ebook "Travel to South America highlighting Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands", Cristina Carpio Pettersen narrates her travel recommendations for Galapagos and South America from the eyes of an Ecuadorian expat. Additionally, the 44 page guide provides the reader with an unusual blend of sights, food musts and travel tips both for people who have never visited the region and seasoned travelers that may have missed some of Galapagos and South America's treasures. Several issues are addressed that are of interest to regular travelers, backpackers, travel guides, and those who have always wanted to know more about a the enchanted islands and the mainland attractions for tourists. "I was born in Ecuador and got my first taste of travelling at a very young age, partly due to my family´s keen interest in history, nature and their love for travelling and meeting new people" says Carpio Pettersen. "I am keen on learning about other cultures, meeting new people from all walks of life, tasting different flavors and all that comes along with traveling. The guide reflects this wanderlust feeling and serves fellow travelers and travel guides to better profit from their travels down South"
"Travel to South America highlighting Ecuador and Galapagos" has been met with favorable reviews and high applause from early readers and is being hailed as a "unique guide to the islands and the mainland travel treasures." The hindsight perspective aims to educate the reader into making better decisions in their own travels to the South.
Carpio Pettersen is also the author of "Living Healthier Ideas", a holistic lifestyle blog and studies a Master in Hotel and Tourism Leadership – Universitetet i Stavanger – Stavanger, Norway. She has also attained a Communications and Public Relations – Master´s Degree Programme from University of Barcelona (Spain) an Associate of Arts (AA), Sales and Marketing Operations from University San Francisco of Quito (Ecuador) and is a certified tourist guide in English, Spanish and French with GuideCompaniet, Stavanger, Norway. She is married to Kjell Anders Pettersen, a Norwegian musician and festival organizer, and currently travels from Norway to Ecuador and the US, exploring flavors and sights for her incoming travel guides. For more information or to acquire the (free) ebook, visit http://www.visitecuadorandsouthamerica.com. You can learn more about Cristina Carpio Pettersen by visiting, http://www.visitecuadorandsouthamerica.com/
